Joint Resource from AXELOS and ISACA Illustrates the Synergies Between ITIL 4 and COBIT 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprises adopting frameworks to create value for their stakeholders often believe that they need to select just one to implement. A new white paper from AXELOS and ISACA, Using ITIL® 4 and COBIT® 2019 to Create an Integrated I&T Framework Environment, upends this misperception, outlining how each framework has evolved and illustrating the synergies that exist between the two.

This free resource provides an overview of ITIL 4 and COBIT 2019—distinguishing between what they are and are not. It then examines how the two complement one another, including how ITIL 4 principles map to COBIT 2019 objectives as well as how ITIL 4 practices and COBIT 2019 processes align, including:

ITIL 4’s continual improvement practice maps to COBIT 2019’s Managed Quality (AP011), Managed Performance and Conformance Monitoring (MEA01) objectives.

ITIL 4’s risk management practice maps to COBIT 2019’s Ensured Risk Optimization (EDM03) and Managed Risk (AP016) objectives.

“Enterprises gain the most value by finding a balance between performance and conformance and leveraging multiple frameworks as part of their overall governance structure,” says Mark Thomas, CGEIT, CRISC, CDPSE, COBIT Assessor and president, Escoute Consulting. “COBIT 2019 and ITIL 4 each bring their own benefits, and when used in combination, the synergies can drive further value for organization stakeholders.”

Using ITIL 4 and COBIT 2019 to Create an Integrated I&T Framework Environment also provides an overview of the guiding principles, governance and management objectives, and elements of continuous improvement related to each framework. The paper also details how ITIL 4 and COBIT 2019 approach information and technology, partners and suppliers, and value streams and processes, as well as design and implementation.

Akshay Anand, ITIL Product Ambassador at AXELOS, adds, “We always emphasize how frameworks offer guidance to solve specific challenges, and how organizations need to blend or integrate frameworks as needed. ITIL and COBIT have always complemented each other, offering IT professionals valuable and practical guidance on the topics of service management and IT governance. This paper will help practitioners understand how ITIL 4 and COBIT 2019, the latest iterations of both frameworks, can be adapted, adopted, and integrated to create value for their organizations.”

More information about COBIT 2019, including publications, certification and training can be found at www.isaca.org/resources/cobit. To learn more about ITIL and access relevant white papers, case studies and information about certification and training, visit www.axelos.com/best-practice-solutions/itil. Professionals can also join online discussions related to ITIL and COBIT on ISACA’s Governance Engage platform here.

For a complimentary copy of Using ITIL 4 and COBIT 2019 to Create an Integrated I&T Framework Environment, visit https://isaca.org/bookstore/bookstore-wht_papers-digital/whpitilcb or www.axelos.com/professional-development-member/my-axelos-dashboard/my-axelos-content-hub-items/white-papers/using-iti-cobit-2019-create-integrated-environment.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global professional association and learning organization that equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation.

About AXELOS

AXELOS is a joint venture company co-owned by the UK Government’s Cabinet Office and Capita plc. It is responsible for developing, enhancing and promoting a number of best practice methodologies used globally by professionals working primarily in project, programme and portfolio management, IT service management and cyber resilience.

The methodologies, including ITIL®, PRINCE2®, PRINCE2 Agile®, MSP®, RESILIA® and AgileSHIFT®, are adopted in more than 150 countries to improve employees’ skills, knowledge and competence in order to make both individuals and organizations work more effectively.

Contacts

Emily Van Camp, evcamp@isaca.org, +1.847.385.7223



Kristen Kessinger, communications@isaca.org, +1.847.660.5512