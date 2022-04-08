Join Nymbl Science April 13 at an Eldertech Workshop on Balance Improvement + Healthcare Trends

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At a free 90-minute online workshop this Wednesday, Nymbl Science will present its solution to the unmet needs of older adults seeking in-home balance and mobility training.

The workshop on “Eldertech” will focus on older adult engagement trends and how technology can enhance their access to healthcare that works for them. In addition to Nymbl Science, participants include three other innovators that have created technological solutions for common challenges healthcare consumers face.

Each of the companies will have an opportunity to talk about their specific innovation. Nymbl Science offers the Nymbl app for balance and mobility training that requires only an Internet connection (broadband access is NOT required) and a smartphone or tablet.

As Nathan Estrada, PT, DPT, vice president of clinical for Nymbl Science will explain, optimal results can be achieved by following the Nymbl program for just 10 minutes a day.

“Considering declining mobility is the single greatest anxiety of aging for older adults, what’s needed is an in-home, digital and older adult-approved balance improvement solution,” Estrada said. “Using a unique combination of cognitive behavioral training and dual-task balance training, older adults can strengthen reflexive balance with a patented brain and body approach. Nymbl is proving that aging is not less. We will fulfill our mission of preventing one million falls,” he said.

Medicare Advantage carriers are discovering how effectively and affordably they can help their members improve their balance and mobility. Nymbl is reducing the total cost of falls in the U.S. and improving quality ratings. Currently $67.7 billion is spent annually on falls, costing Medicare Advantage plans 6-8 percent of their total expenditures.

Studies have found that 72 percent of older adults want more digital health in-home and 97 percent of people 50+ own at least one primary smart device.

Workshop attendees will learn more about how insurers and partners can most effectively address Eldertech solutions to create complimentary value. Important market findings from a recent Eldertech study will be shared, and a panel of innovators will discuss best practices on older adult tech engagement and care.

The online workshop begins at 8 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday, April 13. For more information and to register, click here. The event is open to register until it begins, and a recording plus more information can be provided per request at jamie@nymblscience.com.

About Nymbl Science:

Nymbl is the only company providing digital balance training that is scalable, insightful and cost-saving for its partners and effective and engaging for older adults. This scientifically validated balance training program trains the brain and body to work together, a concept known as dual-tasking. Using just a smart device, and in only 10 minutes a day, older adults are preserving and enhancing their freedom and enjoyment of life with Nymbl. Visit www.nymblscience.com.

