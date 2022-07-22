Home Business Wire joimax® Expands Distribution in China
joimax® Expands Distribution in China

Announces Exclusive Partnership with Andeller (Nanjing) Healthcare and Technology Co., Ltd., a Subsidiary of C&D Corp. Ltd.

KARLSRUHE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#endoscopic–German-based joimax®, the market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, and distributor Andeller (Nanjing) Healthcare and Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of C&D Corp. Ltd., are excited to announce their exclusive partnership for the Chinese market, effective immediately.

Under this new strategic partnership, Andeller will be the sole provider of joimax® products to surgeons and medical practitioners throughout China. The partnership allows the two companies to provide high-quality products and services to the Chinese health community, ensuring that patients have access to the latest endoscopic technologies.

Andeller replaces Shanghai Maoyu Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. Earlier this year, the distribution contract between joimax® and Shanghai Maoyu Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. was terminated due to breach of contract and multiple violations by the Chinese company.

Moreover, the acclaimed joimax® training and education programs will be rolled out to key opinion leaders (KOL), many of whom are longtime joimax® users.

“We are looking forward to working with Andeller, a strong and well-established partner in China,” says joimax® Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries. “Together, we will continue to provide best-in-class service and education to our community.”

About Andeller (Nanjing) Healthcare and Technology Co., Ltd.

Andeller (Nanjing) Healthcare and Technology Co. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary under C&D Corp. Ltd., part of the Fortune Global 500. C&D Corp. Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise with its main business focus on medical services and distribution. With an extended supply chain network and strong capital, C&D Corp. Ltd. distributes medical devices, collaborating with international medical device manufacturers and more than 50% of Class IIIA hospitals.

About joimax®

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax® is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS® (interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF® and Percusys® for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax® technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors, and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g., the intervertebral foramen, the so-called “Kambin triangle”.

