John Lee Joins TechBlocks as Practice Leader of Retail, CPG & Supply Chain

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TechBlocks–TechBlocks, a leading software engineering and consulting firm, is proud to announce the appointment of John Lee as the new SVP & Practice Leader of Retail, CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods), and Supply Chain. With a rich history of executive leadership in the Retail, eCommerce, and supply chain/logistics industries, John brings invaluable expertise and insights to TechBlocks’ mission of empowering the software-defined industries (SDI) of today and tomorrow.





John’s extensive experience includes key leadership roles in reverse logistics with North American industry leaders such as Liquidity Services, goTRG, and Channel Control Merchants. He has been at the forefront of collaborating with many Fortune 100 retailers. In addition to his work with leading global retailers, John has also led high-impact engagements with many major global consumer products brands. His ability to drive operational efficiencies and strategic growth for both retailers and manufacturers underscores his deep understanding of the complex dynamics in today’s digital commerce and supply chain landscapes.

At TechBlocks, where we build modern digital value chains that create frictionless experiences for innovative monetization and efficiencies, John’s leadership will be key in driving the future of Retail, CPG, and Supply Chain. Known for developing world-class, cloud-native platforms and products for some of the world’s largest brands, TechBlocks helps clients transition from technology outsourcing to globally distributed digital Centers of Excellence (COEs) that future-proof their businesses. John’s experience with high-profile clients and brands aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge software engineering and consulting services across industries.

“ We are excited to welcome John Lee to the TechBlocks team,” said Prashant Kumar, CEO, TechBlocks. “ John’s leadership in reverse logistics, combined with his experience working with some of the world’s most iconic retailers and brands, positions him as the ideal leader to drive our Retail, CPG, and Supply Chain practice. His deep expertise will be invaluable as we continue to help businesses build dynamic digital ecosystems that thrive in today’s fast-paced environment.”

In his new role, John will lead TechBlocks’ strategic efforts in the Retail, CPG, and Supply Chain sectors, leveraging his vast experience to guide clients in building innovative and efficient digital solutions. His expertise in collaborating with major retailers and global brands will ensure that TechBlocks continues to deliver unmatched speed, sophistication, and market-leading insights in its custom platforms and software solutions.

About TechBlocks: At TechBlocks, we power the software-defined industries (SDI) of today and tomorrow. We are a software engineering and consulting firm specializing in building modern digital value chains that create frictionless experiences and drive innovative monetization. Our custom cloud-native platforms and products serve some of the world’s largest brands, and our globally distributed digital COEs help clients transition from technology outsourcing to dynamic, future-proof software factories. Everything we do is centered around Design Thinking and Lean Engineering, delivering unmatched speed and sophistication across industries such as digital commerce, smart utilities, and digital health.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



marketing@tblocks.com

TechBlocks



https://tblocks.com/