John Lake, Chief Commercial Officer at Seedrs, Joins the Board of Booking and Business Management Platform eola, Following Recent £2 Million Fundraise

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eola is thrilled to announce that John Lake, Chief Commercial Officer at Seedrs, has recently been appointed to their board of directors. Following a £2 million funding round led by Pentech Ventures, John will be an invaluable asset as eola enters its next stages of growth.

eola is a complete booking and business management platform for experience and activity providers. Previously accepted as one of ten exceptional companies on the renowned Techstars Accelerator program, eola has worked closely with John over the last 12 months. During this time they have seen their business grow an incredible 5x, and tripled the amount of experience providers using the system.

John’s role at Seedrs sees him work with exceptional businesses and supporting them in their fundraising and growth. Having previously worked as European Sales Director at Eventbrite, John will bring his years of experience to help guide eola’s tech platform in it’s journey to power the activities industry in the UK and abroad.

Callum Hemsley, CEO of eola, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome John to our board. We’ve been working with him closely over the last year, and found his advice and candor to be consistently remarkable. With his deep focus on forging strong customer relationships and passion for building exceptional technology, he aligns beautifully with our vision and mission. We can’t wait to see what the future brings with the remarkable team at eola.”

John Lake, CCO of Seedrs, said: “eola is such an exciting company that is seeing incredible growth. The entire team is dedicated to creating a bespoke and innovative platform for an industry which is traditionally offline. This is especially important as the world opens up and the activities market sees a huge rise in online bookings. I am so excited to see eola continue to flourish and bridge the gap between providers and the world of countless enthusiasts, now more excited than ever to go back to the activities they love.”

