John Hedlund, Mortgage Industry Veteran and Operations Leader, Joins FundingShield Advisory Board

John Hedlund, founder of Adanac Advisory Group (AAG), a boutique advisory and consulting firm, recently retired from AmeriHome Mortgage, a Western Alliance Bank Company where John was Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director. John was one of the original founders (2013) of AmeriHome and helped lead the sale to Western Alliance Bank in 2021. AmeriHome quickly grew from inception to become the 2nd largest Correspondent Lender in the United States (2022 – $78B, 2023 – $43B and ~$80B in Servicing). Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) (“Athene”), and AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, completed the sale of AmeriHome to Western Alliance Bank in April 2021 where John was a member of the leadership and executive team. John led and was responsible for all production businesses at AmeriHome Mortgage.

FundingShield’s CEO & Chairman Ike Suri shared, “John is an experienced operator, seasoned executive and has a history in guiding large financial institutions through change, including in optimizing the use of technology. We look forward to working with him to accomplish additional growth for FundingShield leveraging his experience, his accomplishments, and the reach of his network.”

John shared, “I am excited to join FundingShield as an Advisory Board Member and to join in their journey in tackling some of the most challenging and timely issues in the Financial Industry such as cyber security, payment risk, fraud and protecting lenders and consumers.”

Prior to his leadership roles at AmeriHome for the last 11 years John spent 7 years as an executive with Bank of America Home Loans, joining Bank of America (previously Countrywide) in 2007 as Executive Vice President of Correspondent Lending Operations. He began his career with the Royal Bank of Canada and relocated to the United States in 2002 as Chief Operating Officer of RBC Mortgage.

John is an experienced business executive specializing in strategic design, execution, and leadership of large, diverse financial services organizations. He has successfully led numerous businesses through major transformational changes over the past 30 years, displaying a unique ability to drive sustainable revenue growth and cost reductions through innovation, while fostering a loyal and cohesive leadership team.

John has served as a Board Member for several firms and organizations, currently he is Chairman of the Board for MISMO, Advisory Board Member for Automated Mortgage Systems, Inc. (Mortgage Servicing FinTech), Board member of the Mortgage Bankers Association, and Board Director of the California Mortgage Bankers Association.

John is highly regarded for his unique perspective, understanding of the mortgage market from the origination, correspondent and capital markets perspectives and has the ability to lead teams to success.

