JOBY Releases New Tech for Multimedia Creatives; Learn More Info at B&H

JOBY has released a host of new products for creatives on the go, including microphones, motorized sliders, connect and charging cables, and more.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is pleased to announce a host of new products from JOBY specifically aimed at creatives on the go using mobile gear to create vlogs, videos, time-lapse, and photos. The announcement includes microphones, vlogging kits for podcasters, content creators, streamers, and videographers, and more.

The Wavo POD is a large-diaphragm USB microphone perfect for solo podcasting, streaming, and content creation. The mic is designed to help newbies to content creation get the most polished sound possible, with easy-to-use volume controls and a silky-smooth sound right out of the box.

Create great sound in the field with the Wavo PRO DS and the Wavo PRO shotgun microphones that are powered via built-in rechargeable batteries, each offering a spectacularly long life at up to 60 hours on a single charge. Both mics use the same high-quality audio componentry to deliver a broadcast-ready sound, doing so in a product geared toward content creators. The PRO version provides active noise cancellation for cleaning up the sound on the way in, so you don’t have to meddle as much in post. It also offers comprehensive controls over EQ and other settings from a companion app and has an external TRS input to accommodate a second microphone, such as the Wavo Lav PRO—a high-quality omnidirectional lapel microphone that pins right to your shirt to pick up sound unobtrusively.

JOBY’s new wireless two-person-capable microphone system is the Wavo AIR—a complete wireless system with two transmitters, a receiver, and two lapel microphones. The system is designed to work out of the box and set up quickly with either your mobile device (TRRS cable) or mirrorless camera (TRS cable). The transmitters also double as microphones: You can clip them to your shirt pocket and get great sound without the lav. Use it alone, or pair the system with the Wavo AIR Expansion Kit, and avail yourself of hook-and-loop fasteners, adhesive support, a cold shoe joint, a tripod attachment, and an accessory holder.

Shop the above à la carte or dive into complete vlogging kits from JOBY in the form of their GorillaPod line with the GorillaPod Vlogging Kit or the GorillaPod Advanced Mobile Vlogging Kit. The GorillaPod Vlogging Kit bundles a GorillaPod for cameras with the previously mentioned Wavo PRO shotgun mic. The GorillaPod Advanced Mobile Kit gives you different options, such as the Smartphone GorillaPod, a mini LED light, a Lightning dongle for iOS devices, and the Wavo mini shotgun mic.

To add motion to your videos and time-lapse productions, JOBY has created a pocket-size slider—the JOBY Swing. The Swing is an app-driven portable electronic slider controlled by the JOBY Motion app (iOS and Android) and mounts via a ¼-20″ thread on a tripod or GorillaPod and RangePod supports. It weighs 0.79 lb and can support loads of 1.3 lb. The Swing comes solo, with a Phone Mount Kit, or as the Swing Complete Kit.

You can also add 360o movement to mobile video or time-lapse footage with the new JOBY Spin pocket-size 360o rotating base for smartphones designed and built in partnership with Syrp—makers of top-of-the-line motion control accessories. The Spin weighs only 0.53 lb, is USB-C rechargeable, and comes with a pan-and-tilt bracket for your vertical and/or horizontal panning needs. Controlling the Spin is easy via Bluetooth and the JOBY Motion app for iOS and Android. The Spin can also be purchased bundled with smartphone mounts.

Complementing these JOBY releases are a new line if Apple Premium Reseller Apple MFi certified chargers and power cables for smartphones, tablets, cameras, laptops, and sync cables and adapters, too. And rounding out JOBY’s announcements, the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Flexible Mini-Tripod with Ball Head Kit is now being manufactured in Italy.

Joby Wavo AIR: A Two-Person Wireless Microphone System that Needs No External Mics



https://youtu.be/iN3uAvlGufs

Learn more on Joby New Products Introduced at B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/pro-audio/joby-releases-new-tech-for-multimedia-creatives

Title: A New Wave of Audio for Creators, By Creators



Sponsored by JOBY

Date: Monday, Jan 31, 2022



3:00pm – 4:00pm ET



Learn More: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/eventDetails.jsp/id/4071

Title: How to Boost your Mobile Content with App-Driven Motion Control



Sponsored by JOBY

Date: Monday, Jan 31, 2022



1:00pm – 2:00pm ET



Learn More: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/eventDetails.jsp/id/4072

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/