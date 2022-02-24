Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO Unite Under Employ Brand

Talent Acquisition Leader Unveils New Corporate Identity to Accelerate Growth, Sets Stage for Continued Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jobvite, the leading end-to-end talent acquisition solution provider, today announced the launch of a newly-formed parent company, Employ Inc. The new corporate identity reflects the significant business transformation the Company has undergone since joining forces with JazzHR and NXTThing RPO to create the market leader in talent acquisition solutions.

As the only organization of its scale focused exclusively on recruiting and talent acquisition, Employ has been rapidly disrupting the market over the past year, leading to substantial growth. Employ now serves more than 12,000 customers and operates a network of 1,200 partners to host 1.2 million open jobs and manage 270+ million candidates.

“Today marks the next stage of Employ’s exciting growth journey, enabling us to accelerate new, innovative offerings that transform how organizations solve their greatest recruiting challenges,” said Pete Lamson, Chief Executive Officer of Employ. “Employ’s award-winning solutions coupled with our DE&I focus enable our customers to achieve their diversity and hiring objectives.”

Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a single solution for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce through its Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO brands.

“Businesses need scalable and efficient recruitment solutions more than ever before,” said George LaRocque, Founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech. “Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO have found success in offering the right combination of technology and services to help companies achieve recruiting goals, and I believe are moving in an exciting direction as they embark on this next chapter in their journey with Employ.”

JazzHR, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO will continue to operate under their respective brands and structures as subsidiaries of the new parent company, Employ. Pete Lamson will serve as CEO of Employ and lead the next phase of growth for the company. As part of the launch, a new logo and brand colors have been revealed, with an official website to go live in the coming weeks.

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a single solution for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce. Through its Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 12,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

