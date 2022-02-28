JMA Wireless Launches World’s First 5G Cloud Radio Access Network That Is Compatible With All Processors and Cloud Platforms

First Solution to Fulfill the Potential of ORAN to Provide Multiple Alternatives for Customers

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JMA Wireless, an American company focused on re-establishing U.S. leadership in 5G network technology, announced its cloud-native 5G standalone (SA) Radio Access Network (RAN) solution live during Mobile World Congress. This fully agnostic solution provides customers unprecedented levels of flexibility across cloud platforms and processors, unlocking greater competition and the potential for powerful new applications.

“Our all-software RAN was designed for easy porting to any platform. With 5G SA XRAN®, we are now able to fulfill the promise of ORAN to run on anything, and give customers maximum choice,” said Joe Constantine, JMA’s Chief Technology and Strategy Officer. “We are the only company to implement the entire functionality of the RAN baseband protocol stack (L1-L3) in our XRAN software. By owning that code outright, we can drive a product roadmap that gives our customers the choice to select which computing environment that works best for them. We are currently running mission-critical applications for customers on both Intel and AMD processors, and will be releasing our XRAN software on Arm processor for deployment shortly. This is just one of the ways we are changing the wireless industry.”

XRAN is completely containerized for Kubernetes platforms such as Windriver Studio and Amazon EKS Anywhere, which promotes ease of deployment, efficient cloud-centric operations, and faster time to market. XRAN is built on disaggregated functions that can run on different commercial off-the-shelf servers across the cloud continuum. As a result, XRAN can be deployed on private, public or hybrid clouds.

“We are pleased to take an additional step that strengthens our commitment to the telco ecosystem as well as our ongoing collaboration with JMA. The new 5G SA XRAN®, deployed on AMD EPYC™ processors, can deliver a cost-effective and reliable connectivity solution. It is valuable to see organizations like JMA innovating in the RAN space with their latest offering,” said Kumaran Siva, corporate vice president, Software and Systems Business Development, AMD.

“We’ve enabled a broad ecosystem to deliver RAN innovations that service providers and enterprises alike can rely on for their deployments. The launch of this flexible cloud-native 5G SA XRAN® solution from JMA optimized on Intel Xeon processors is a perfect example of this,” said Caroline Chan, Intel VP and GM Network Business Incubator Division. “With this collaboration, we’re furthering the RAN advancements we’re driving across public and private networks that are bringing new capabilities to deployments in CBRS and licensed spectrums in stadiums, factories, school districts, smart warehouses and more around the world.”

“A leader in the early 5G landscape, Wind River is delivering mature production-ready offerings based on proven Wind River Studio technology that is live in deployment with Tier 1 operators,” said Avijit Sinha, Chief Product Officer, Wind River. “JMA’s 5G SA XRAN® solution was built with a cloud-first mentality. Together with JMA, Wind River can help customers with flexible, secure, reliable, and ultra-low latency solutions to rapidly and easily deploy and manage cloud networks at scale.”

About JMA

A disruptive force in the wireless industry, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world’s most advanced software-based 5G platform, which it designs, codes, and manufactures in the United States. JMA’s cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit jmawireless.com.

