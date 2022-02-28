JMA Wireless Launches Multi-Operator Owned Network (MOON™) in XRAN Platform

First-of-Its-Kind Innovation Allows Enterprises and Carriers to Operate Multiple Independent Networks on a Single Software-Based Infrastructure

Radically Streamlines Costly and Cumbersome Current Model, Which Requires Multiple Physical Networks

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, JMA Wireless announced its Multi-Operator Owned Network, or MOON™, the only solution in the world to allow multiple virtual networks to operate on a single infrastructure with the same integrity and control of fully independent networks. Powered by JMA’s software-based XRAN architecture, MOON enables operators to join existing XRAN private networks and leverage that infrastructure for their own separate use.

“MOON is the first solution in the world to empower one network to do the work of many networks,” said Gilberto Brizzi, VP of RAN Product Management at JMA. “With this innovation, carriers can join any existing XRAN-based network with the click of a button and without touching the physical infrastructure. The business model of the enterprise market is completely upended— time-to-market for carriers is now hours, not years.”

While JMA technology already supports MOCN and MORAN, MOON takes multi-operator solutions to an entirely new level, enabling operators to treat their network as fully separate from any other, with full configuration flexibility and the ability to set independent performance management criteria.

A MOON-based network infrastructure provides enterprises something new as well – they can deploy a private wireless network for their own applications, and also leverage this common infrastructure to add cellular coverage to their facilities, without the disruption of adding multiple parallel networks.

In a separate announcement today, Cisco announced JMA as a key partner in its go-to-market strategy for Private 5G. Commenting on the partnership, Masum Mir, Vice President and General Manager of Mobile, Cable and IoT at Cisco, said, “This partnership builds on the success of Cisco’s ongoing work with JMA for the Department of Defense in Albany, Georgia, and we are very excited to deliver this end-to-end solution together. The software-based MOON and Cell-Hub hardware accelerate time to market and provide operational simplicity in Enterprise terms for enterprises and Managed Service Providers.”

