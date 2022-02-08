JM Search Announces Class of New Partners After Record Year of Growth

Well-earned promotions from multiple industry and functional practice groups were announced following tremendous YoY growth for the Firm

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JM Search, a premier retained executive search firm, announces today, the promotion of nine new Partners. This announcement follows a record year in the 42-year history of the firm, which recently posted 73% YoY growth. The 2022 class of Partners will be instrumental in supporting JM Search’s commitment to partner-led recruiting, ensuring at least one Partner or Principal leads and actively recruits on every search to ensure superior results for clients.

JM Search’s experienced bench of Partners will continue to recruit and place C-suite, board, and executive leadership for the firm’s growing roster of private equity firms and their portfolio companies, venture-capital backed businesses, and publicly held companies.

“JM Search strives to be a career destination for professionals at every stage of their careers. As we continue to grow and achieve key milestones, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate our high performing team with a record number of promotions across the firm this year, including the Partner role,” stated JM Search CEO John Marshall.

Among the firm’s dedicated team of search experts for CFO/Financial Executives, Keith Melchionni and Felix Korostin were promoted to Partner. Over the past decade alone, JM Search has completed more than 1,000 CFO searches, including 500+ CFO searches for private equity backed businesses, and Keith and Felix will play an instrumental role in recruiting top-flight financial leaders who will help drive the value creation process for clients.

In the healthcare & life sciences sector, Bob Reitinger was promoted to Partner. Bob will continue to help recruit the industry’s most exceptional talent for pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics, healthcare services, and healthcare technology businesses.

Across the industrial and services sectors, Scott Gunther, Ron Malachuk, Trista McCarthy, and Eric Stenholm join JM Search’s class of Partners. As the industrial and services sectors continue to experience an increase in technological innovation and globalization, Scott, Ron, Trista, and Eric will continue to help clients navigate the complexity and competition within the market to identify and attract the right leaders and leadership teams for their respective businesses.

Across the technology sector, Mike Forgash and Chris Grimmig were promoted to Partner. In 2021, JM Search experienced 84% YoY growth in C-suite executive placements across the technology industry. As Partners, Mike and Chris will play a role in driving continued growth across the sector by collaborating with their roster of high-growth innovative technology clients that span across Cybersecurity, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, MarTech, and other transformational sectors.

