Home Business Wire JM Search Announces Class of New Partners After Record Year of Growth
Business Wire

JM Search Announces Class of New Partners After Record Year of Growth

di Business Wire

Well-earned promotions from multiple industry and functional practice groups were announced following tremendous YoY growth for the Firm

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JM Search, a premier retained executive search firm, announces today, the promotion of nine new Partners. This announcement follows a record year in the 42-year history of the firm, which recently posted 73% YoY growth. The 2022 class of Partners will be instrumental in supporting JM Search’s commitment to partner-led recruiting, ensuring at least one Partner or Principal leads and actively recruits on every search to ensure superior results for clients.

JM Search’s experienced bench of Partners will continue to recruit and place C-suite, board, and executive leadership for the firm’s growing roster of private equity firms and their portfolio companies, venture-capital backed businesses, and publicly held companies.

“JM Search strives to be a career destination for professionals at every stage of their careers. As we continue to grow and achieve key milestones, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate our high performing team with a record number of promotions across the firm this year, including the Partner role,” stated JM Search CEO John Marshall.

Among the firm’s dedicated team of search experts for CFO/Financial Executives, Keith Melchionni and Felix Korostin were promoted to Partner. Over the past decade alone, JM Search has completed more than 1,000 CFO searches, including 500+ CFO searches for private equity backed businesses, and Keith and Felix will play an instrumental role in recruiting top-flight financial leaders who will help drive the value creation process for clients.

In the healthcare & life sciences sector, Bob Reitinger was promoted to Partner. Bob will continue to help recruit the industry’s most exceptional talent for pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics, healthcare services, and healthcare technology businesses.

Across the industrial and services sectors, Scott Gunther, Ron Malachuk, Trista McCarthy, and Eric Stenholm join JM Search’s class of Partners. As the industrial and services sectors continue to experience an increase in technological innovation and globalization, Scott, Ron, Trista, and Eric will continue to help clients navigate the complexity and competition within the market to identify and attract the right leaders and leadership teams for their respective businesses.

Across the technology sector, Mike Forgash and Chris Grimmig were promoted to Partner. In 2021, JM Search experienced 84% YoY growth in C-suite executive placements across the technology industry. As Partners, Mike and Chris will play a role in driving continued growth across the sector by collaborating with their roster of high-growth innovative technology clients that span across Cybersecurity, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, MarTech, and other transformational sectors.

About JM Search

JM Search (www.jmsearch.com) is a premier retained executive search firm and trusted advisor to CEOs, investors, and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing, and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. JM Search clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors. With national reach and local market depth, the firm’s partner-led approach enables JM Search to deliver exceptional leaders who enhance organizational performance and drive shareholder value.

Contacts

Jessica Reilly

610-964-0200 x243

Articoli correlati

GoCardless Joins Tech Unicorns as It Secures USD312 Million to Accelerate Growth in Open Banking

Business Wire Business Wire -
New investment by Permira’s Growth Opportunities fund and BlackRock Private Equity Partners values GoCardless at USD2.1 billion Investment follows a...
Continua a leggere

Subaru Selects EVgo as Preferred EV Charging Partner Following Announcement of First All-Electric Vehicle

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nation’s Largest Public Fast Charging Network to Support Drivers of the All-New 2023 Subaru Solterra, their first all-electric SUV LOS...
Continua a leggere

Navigate the skies and your day with the new D2 Air X10 GPS aviator smartwatch by Garmin

Business Wire Business Wire -
Say hello to new voice functionality and tools aviators will want for every phase of flight OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

GoCardless Joins Tech Unicorns as It Secures USD312 Million to Accelerate Growth in Open...

Business Wire