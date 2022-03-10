JK Named Independent Mover of the Year

Success Shared with Employees through Large Contribution to 401Ks

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATA—JK Moving Services was named Independent Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Association (ATA) today during its Moving & Storage Conference. In recognizing JK Moving, ATA noted the company’s innovative technologies, corporate responsibility, care for its employees, and industry leadership.

“We are incredibly honored to win Independent Mover of the Year. This award affirms our commitment to advancing the industry through innovation while helping our customers have the very best experience are on target,” explained Chuck Kuhn, CEO, JK Moving. “We can’t win awards without our employees, which is why we share our success with them, most recently through a recent significant investment in our profit-sharing program.”

ATA’s Independent Mover of the Year Award was presented to JK Moving for its leadership and innovation. ATA specifically mentioned as reasons: JK adding dashcam technology to its whole fleet to help promote the safest driving practices; developing AI-driven tools that enable customers to conduct real-time, virtual surveys of their goods; and creating a downloadable mobile app that works with the survey platform to enable clients to review estimates, make payments, and communicate with their move team.

ATA also cited JK Moving’s innovations benefiting employees and the community, including creating an employee-led Diversity Council, which developed JK’s Mentorship Program. In addition, the honor noted JK’s work to address the industry’s serious driver shortage by increasing its annual guaranteed income for experienced Over-the-Road Class-A CDL Drivers to a minimum $100,000—which is twice the national average for the position. Finally, the award celebrated JK’s work to start and support the JK Community Farm, a nonprofit that grows and donates chemical free, healthy produce and protein to those struggling with food insecurity in the Washington, DC region.

The prestigious ATA accolade comes on the heels of JK being named as the Washington, DC region’s largest corporate office mover by the Washington Business Journal. JK has also won numerous other awards, including being recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a Best Place to Work and Top Corporate Philanthropist and for excellence by the US Chamber, the Better Business Bureau, and Ernst & Young.

These recent honors were made possible by the company’s outstanding workforce and JK Moving is contributing $2M to this workforce after a record year. Since inception, nearly $30M has been shared with JK’s workforce. These funds go into retirement savings accounts, where employees have many investment options to prepare for their future.

For more than 35 years, JK Moving Services – the largest independently owned and operated moving company in North America – has provided local, long distance, and global relocation services to a variety of commercial, residential, and government clients. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, the company maintains a full-time, professionally trained staff of relocation and move management experts committed to providing the highest level of customer care.

