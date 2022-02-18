JK Moving Partners with Nova Labs, Enabling Nonprofit STEAM Program to Move to New, Bigger Space

Makerspace Move Includes Robots, Lab Equipment, More

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JKMoving—JK Moving Services, the largest independently owned moving company in North America, is helping a local STEAM nonprofit move to an even larger facility. As part of its partnership, JK is helping underwrite Nova Labs’ move so that the nonprofit can expand its educational makerspace to serve and inspire more people.

“We have a specialty in helping move labs. A lot of care, planning, and expertise is needed to move chemicals, equipment, records, and in this case robots and 3D printers,” explained Chuck Kuhn, CEO, JK Moving Services. “By combining our expertise with our passion to support our community—especially young minds — we were excited to support Nova Labs’ expansion by helping defray expenses and coordinate its move.”

Located just outside Washington, DC, Nova Labs is a membership-driven, all-volunteer makerspace, founded in 2011 with the purpose of empowering the community to “Rediscover the Joy of Making Things!” In addition to its labs and workshops, Nova Labs is home to an innovation center that serves as an incubator for entrepreneurial innovators as well as offers an extensive youth education programs, including 8 FIRST Robotics Teams. Nova Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports a wide range of open-source development projects that benefit both the local community and the world.

JK Moving is in the process of helping Nova Labs move from its 18,000 sq. ft. facility in Reston that houses classrooms, workspace, incubator offices, and a shop which has both common tools and advanced fabrication equipment to an 38,600 sq ft facility in Fairfax City, Virginia. The Robotics teams, which JK is sponsoring to support youth STEAM education, is building two robots to support the move.

JK Moving is the leading moving partner for several university laboratories across the U.S., offering specialized lab moving equipment and proprietary tools and methods. JK’s crew of lab equipment movers specialize in disassembling, moving, setting up labs, and moving work in progress. JK also is at the forefront of technological innovation within the relocation and logistics space and uses AI technology and virtual surveys to support its commercial and residential moves.

In addition to Nova Labs, the company supports a variety of nonprofits, including its signature program–the JK Community Farm, a nonprofit working farm that donates 100% of its chemical free yield to local food banks. JK, along with its sister company CapRelo, employs nearly 1,100 people—a majority of whom live in the Washington, DC metropolitan region. The company has won numerous awards, including being recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a Best Place to Work and Top Corporate Philanthropist.

