J&J Green Paper Receives Patent Approval for Its Fully Compostable, All-Natural Paper Coating and Process in the United States

The latest approval expands the footprint of the Miami-based green paper products developer now poised for global expansion

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J&J Green Paper has received U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approval for its cutting-edge green paper solution in the United States. This latest development is another milestone for the Miami-based company poised to make its innovation, JANUS, available to global paper industry giants currently producing 420 million metric tons of paper products every year.

JANUS, developed by J&J, is an all-natural moisture-proof coating used for paper and paper packaging. “This organic, recyclable, compostable, repulpable technology directly replaces polyethylene glycol (PEG) currently used in traditional paper products”, says Scott Segal, CEO of J&J. PEG upon decomposition is a known contributor to greenhouse gases.

“JANUS is the Holy Grail,” says Segal. “We have the only product today that is a third of the cost of polyethylene glycol (PEG), uses less energy to produce and has diverse applications. JANUS is the best-kept secret that needs to be told.”

J&J is currently in discussions with some of the biggest makers of paper products in the retail, food and beverage industries. With significant pressure to reduce the footprint of polyethylene and plastic to combat global warming and reduce environmental hazards, Segal sees the need to assemble an eco-system to initiate the massive, global distribution of this transformative eco-friendly material.

Recently, the company announced a partnership with CERAX PTY Ltd., which has a manufacturing facility in South Africa and will help with mass production. J&J had already initiated limited production in facilities in China, Brazil and Miami, but even with these arrangements, the company cannot manufacture enough product to satisfy global demand.

According to the JJGP leadership team, it would take too much time and money to set-up new facilities to fulfill orders from any of the large global companies that rely on paper products to get their goods in the hands of customers.

“We’ve met the criteria, obtained all certifications and are now poised for a joint venture, a scaling plan, or even a buyout to get our product where it’s needed most. We know J&J has a unique solution for one of the world’s biggest environmental problems,” says Segal. “And we are doing all that we can to continue to clear as many hurdles as possible to market and consumer acceptance.”

The process has been a laborious one for Segal who discovered the compostable properties of JANUS six years ago, in his kitchen. Understanding the environmental and economic implications, J&J spear-headed the arduous testing of the product, the rigorous certification process and developed a strategic, vertical business model that highlights a quick ROI with very little capitalization needed.

“Janus is a classic market disruptor,” says Rick Bulman, of Bailey Duquette, legal advisor to the company. “Everyone in the paper industry is aware of the need for change due to the practical impact of plastic waste, new environmental laws and social awareness. There really is no choice but to find alternate solutions to traditional paper products. JJGP has created an ideal solution for those paper companies wanting to profitably do well by doing good.”

The challenge is getting a seat at the table, not only with the paper mills, but their customers in the food and beverage industries. Close to 60 billion coffee cups end up in landfills every year due to the plastic coating that still exists in the typical disposable cup.

“This is the beauty of J&J. If a JANUS coated cup does end up in a landfill, it will disintegrate without a toxic footprint because it’s truly sustainable and environmentally stable, ” says Horacio Sbrolla, SVP International Operations with J&J Green Paper. “It’s time to wake up the industry and urge them to make the change, and we are giving the paper mills and their customers the entire solution.”

This is a classic ‘David and Goliath’ situation for Segal, who has an evident passion for moving his innovation forward and to the finish line. “So far, we’ve done things big companies couldn’t do,” says Segal. “But the way we solve this global problem going forward is to align ourselves with forward-thinking partners and to work together.”

Known for his persistence, Segal has made it clear, he won’t stop until he finds that deal. “When you have the answer to a problem that everyone needs to solve, making it happen is the only acceptable outcome.”

