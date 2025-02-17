Jinx Announces Its Official Launch in Amazon Stores, Expanding Access to Premium Dog Food

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jinx, the premium dog food company committed to making high-quality dog food accessible to dogs, is excited to announce the official launch of its full product line in the U.S. Amazon store. Now available at amazon.com/Jinx, this expansion makes it easier than ever for pet parents to access Jinx’s high-quality dog food and treats with the convenience of Amazon’s trusted shopping experience.

Jinx was founded on the belief that happier, healthier dogs start with better nutrition. The company offers a range of thoughtfully crafted recipes made with clean, wholesome ingredients. Jinx recipes include premium proteins like Sustainably-Caught Atlantic Salmon and Grass-Fed Beef, probiotics, and superfoods, without any corn, wheat, soy, fillers or artificial ingredients. Jinx's products cater to dogs of all breeds and life stages.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch in Amazon stores. E-Commerce is such a pivotal touchpoint in the pet category, and we are honored to forge this relationship with one of the leading retailers in this space,” said Kyle Banahan, President of Jinx. "This launch marks a significant milestone for Jinx as we continue to expand our reach and make our premium dog food accessible to more pet parents across the U.S. We are confident that Amazon shoppers will appreciate the difference that Jinx can make in the lives of their dogs."

Pet parents can now shop Jinx’s full collection of kibble, wet food, treats, and meal toppers with fast, Prime delivery at amazon.com/Jinx.

For more information on Jinx and its commitment to premium pet nutrition, visit www.thinkjinx.com.

About Jinx:

Jinx is a premium dog food company on a mission to make healthier dog food a reality. The company offers a range of kibble, wet food, treats, and toppers made with clean, wholesome ingredients, without any artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Jinx believes that better nutrition makes for happier and healthier dogs and is committed to bringing better nutrition to dogs everywhere.

