Jim Thorpe Area School District Integrates PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters to Create More Data-Informed Decisions

Pennsylvania school district implements student assessment software solution to inform personalized and data-driven instruction

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Jim Thorpe Area School District (JTASD) in Carbon County, Pennsylvania has selected PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters as its primary assessment management platform. Along with Unified Operations PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Unified Operations Enrollment, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Special Programs, and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning, JTASD’s implementation of Performance Matters will help its staff draw insights from districtwide data to inform ongoing instructional decisions and overall student support, while adhering to fortified data security and privacy protocols.

“Through PowerSchool, we’ve been able to facilitate student registration, online learning, data analysis, and other core administrative responsibilities in the cloud,” said Katherine Doll, Director of Instruction/Curriculum, Jim Thorpe Area School District. “Incorporating education technology into our district’s workflows has optimized our staff’s productivity levels and given us more time back to focus on creating better learning outcomes for students. PowerSchool and its customer service representatives continue to be a tremendous support to our staff, and we look forward to using their solutions moving forward.”

Performance Matters is a comprehensive student assessment platform designed to identify unfinished learning, inform whole-child instruction, and help educators more accurately make connections between student performance and contributing factors (such as behavior and attendance). As part of PowerSchool’s unified suite of solutions, Performance Matters helps education professionals effectively pinpoint learning gaps, align data with district standards, and apply remediation and enrichment as needed.

Prior to implementing Performance Matters, JTASD had been campaigning for a data warehouse system to house district and student data for several years. At the time, JTASD educators had to cycle through multiple websites and channels to access district data. Knowing the lack of easily accessible data caused operational friction, JTASD integrated Performance Matters. Since then, the platform has informed more data-driven instruction, simplified tracking student performance, and reduced time spent pulling data reports to just a few minutes.

Jim Thorpe Area School District (JTASD) offers a Pre-K to 12th grade curriculum for students across Carbon County, Pennsylvania. Serving over 1,900 total students, JTASD operates across three school systems, including Penn-Kidder Campus, Lawrence B. Morris School, and Jim Thorpe Area High School.

For more information about Performance Matters, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-classroom/performance-matters/.

