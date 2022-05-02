JH Audio Debuts Flagship In-Ear Monitor with Exceptional Treble by Knowles’ New Balanced Armature Supertweeter

The new Sharona IEM is first-of-its-kind with precise, well-rounded sound

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BalancedArmature–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, is proud to partner with JH Audio as it debuts Sharona: a 16-driver IEM with four-way crossover designed to deliver best-in-class sound quality to top performers and sound engineers. JH Audio, a leading in-ear technology brand pioneered by sound engineer Jerry Harvey, introduces Sharona as the first IEM to incorporate the superior treble output capability of the new Knowles balanced armature Supertweeter.

The Knowles Supertweeter features a patented coil design with reduced inductance, paired with a specially constructed high-stiffness, low-mass reed, to deliver unprecedented output and treble frequency extension without requiring an amplifier or transformer. The Supertweeter’s small form factor is easier to integrate compared to alternative technologies such as MEMS or electrostatic drivers. The Supertweeter’s small size and ability to reach an ultra-high frequency of 40kHz also make it an ideal option for delivering lossless and high-resolution audio in premium True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones.

Sharona hits the pro audio market with a proprietary design comprised of 16 Knowles balanced armatures: four Supertweeters, four woofers, four midranges, and four tweeters. The Supertweeter takes treble performance to a whole new level, and in tandem with the other 12 drivers enables high-definition audio to give musicians a realistic, beautiful music experience. Equipped with JH Audio’s patented Freqphase™ Technology for phase accuracy, Sharona delivers unmatched output, realistic instrumental detail, and equalization capabilities for superior performance in a comfortable form factor.

“Exceptional sound quality is a key differentiator for musicians and sound engineers who rely on in-ear monitors on stage and in the studio,” shares Jon Kiachian, Vice President and GM of Knowles Hearing Health Technologies. “The new Supertweeter offers exceptionally clean extended treble via its unique coil and reed designs, and we’re proud to partner with JH Audio as they continue to create solutions favored by music professionals and audiophiles alike.”

“We’ve been trying to achieve this frequency response for years. It wasn’t possible until JH Audio partnered with Knowles to develop the new Supertweeter,” says Jerry Harvey, President & Founder at JH Audio. “The addition of the Supertweeter delivers expansive stereo imagery full of depth and width while creating more air for high-range reproduction. Sharona is the best IEM I’ve ever designed, and we’re excited for everyone to hear it.”

For more information on the Knowles Supertweeter, visit www.knowlespremiumsound.com. For details on the JH Audio Sharona IEM, visit www.JHAudio.com.

About Knowles



Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.

About Jerry Harvey Audio



JH Audio designs and manufactures custom in-ear monitors and universal fit earphones. From the day Jerry Harvey turned his focus to creating an IEM for Alex Van Halen, he has been advancing the art and science of in-ear technology. After more than 25 years in business, Jerry’s quest for perfection continues. JH Audio offers the most innovative and unique products in the pro audio space, focusing on exceptional sound quality and cutting-edge design. In 2020, we revolutionized the industry by implementing a machining process for our custom shells to improve durability and fit. Each pair of In-Ear Monitors is then precision-tuned by state-of-the-art equipment and hand-finished by our talented technicians and engineers at our headquarters in Orlando, Florida. JH Audio is now more accessible than ever, with office locations in Los Angeles, Nashville, NYC, Austin, Atlanta, and London.

