JFrog to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced that Jacob Shulman, CFO, will present at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:15 pm ET / 1:15 pm PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain through the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at https:/jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @JFrog.

Investor Contact:
JoAnn Horne

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

