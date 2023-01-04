JFrog to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced that CFO, Jacob Shulman, will present virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge and connected devices. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain through the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at https://jfrog.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @JFrog.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jeff Schreiner



jeffs@jfrog.com