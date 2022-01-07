Home Business Wire JFrog to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
JFrog to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced that Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jacob Shulman, CFO, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog is on a mission to be the company powering all of the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The company’s end-to-end DevOps platform – the JFrog Platform – provides the tools and visibility required by modern organizations to solve today’s challenges across critical pieces of the DevOps cycle. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services on a number of cloud service provider platforms. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

