JFrog to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced that Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jacob Shulman, CFO, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog is on a mission to be the company powering all of the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The company’s end-to-end DevOps platform – the JFrog Platform – provides the tools and visibility required by modern organizations to solve today’s challenges across critical pieces of the DevOps cycle. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services on a number of cloud service provider platforms. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

