JFrog to Host Investor and Analyst Event at swampUP 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will host an investor and analyst event on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, during its annual swampUP user conference. The event will start at 12:15 p.m. CT and will include a presentation from members of the JFrog management team discussing the company’s latest announcements.


Event: JFrog investor and analyst event at swampUP 2024

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 12:15 p.m. CT (1:15 p.m. ET)

Where: Omni Barton Creek, 8212 Barton Club Drive, Austin, Texas

Registration link for virtual attendees: Register

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG) is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, to aid in making it available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on X: @jfrog.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jeff Schreiner

jeffS@jfrog.com

