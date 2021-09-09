JFrog Partners With SB C&S, a SoftBank Group Company, to Accelerate DevOps Delivery in Japan

Strategic Alliance Enables 12K+ Companies across 43K Locations to Offer the JFrog Platform for Universal Software Delivery

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company, today announced an agreement with SB C&S Corp. to deliver its scalable DevOps Platform to help customers in Japan release software in a fast and secure manner from development all the way to the edge.





“We are thrilled to partner with SoftBank to accelerate DevOps adoption in Japan. This partnership will be a catalyst in a world where every company becomes a DevOps company,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, JFrog. “Companies build and release more software to stay ahead of their competitors, software must be updated, and updates can be only achieved with secure binary deployment to the edge. We believe the combination of JFrog’s Platform and SoftBank expertise will boost cloud-native and DevOps adoption in Japan.”

JFrog’s hybrid, universal, end-to-end DevOps Platform powers over 6,000 companies worldwide including the majority of the F100 list, and solves challenges found in critical pieces of the DevOps supply chain, such as safely storing, managing, securing, and distributing all types of software packages (aka binaries or artifacts), collecting key metrics, correlating them across diverse systems, and providing actionable information to improve software update and release cycles. The JFrog Platform works in self-hosted, SaaS, hybrid and multi-cloud environments across AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, providing the confidence that releases are tested and secured as they move to production environments.

“We quickly understood the benefits DevOps and continuous software delivery offers and welcome the start of a new partnership with JFrog Japan Co., Ltd.,” said Mr. Kazuya Kusakawa, Board Director, Executive Vice President, Head of ICT Business Unit, SB C&S Corp. “SB C&S has been promoting DevOps since 2017 and we see great value in working with JFrog, a leading platform, to continue sharing DevOps best practices with leading companies in Japan.”

The partnership enables the complete JFrog Platform to be available immediately in Japan, including:

JFrog Artifactory : As the world’s first universal binary repository, JFrog Artifactory is the heart of the JFrog Platform. It functions as a single source of truth for all types of software packages that follow the DevOps lifecycle from development to the edge.

Enables CI/CD as an integral part of the platform to automate DevOps processes for all teams and tools so that teams can release software updates quickly across their CI/CD pipelines. JFrog Distribution : Helps customers securely package production artifacts and rapidly distribute software around the world.

Helps customers securely package production artifacts and rapidly distribute software around the world. JFrog Mission Control & Insight: This dashboard provides a bird’s-eye view of JFrog Platform services, delivery visibility and metrics across your geographically dispersed sites.

The JFrog Platform will be highlighted along with DevOps best practices and other topics during the “Surviving the VUCA Era: Super Automation for System Development and Operations,” session at SoftBank World 2021, being held online September 15-17, 2021. For more information on the JFrog Platform visit www.jfrog.com or our blog.

About JFrog

JFrog is on a mission to be the company powering all of the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The company’s end-to-end DevOps platform – the JFrog Platform – provides the tools and visibility required by modern organizations to solve today’s challenges across critical pieces of the DevOps cycle. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

About SB C&S Corp.

SB C&S Corp. provides a wide range of services by harnessing the synergies of the SoftBank Group, including the business of distributing IT-related commodities, the operations of which is where it all began for the SoftBank Group, as well as the manufacture and sales of mobile accessories and IoT equipment, the provision of various cloud-computing services and ICT solutions, and the operations of Web services and a purchasing-support business. Visit https://cas.softbank.jp/en/ for more information.

