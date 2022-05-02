JFrog Appoints Technology Industry Veteran, Kelly Hartman SVP of Global Channels and Alliances

Former IBM, AWS, and Cisco Leader to Help Expand and Deepen JFrog’s Strategic Alliances with Cloud & Technology Partners

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced it has named partner ecosystem expert Kelly Hartman as its Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances. Ms. Hartman will be responsible for scaling JFrog’s growth through technology alliances and partnerships with global system integrators and value-added resellers.





“We’re thrilled to have Kelly join the team as we believe having a strong partner ecosystem provides customers with greater freedom of choice for achieving their digital transformation goals across hybrid, multi-cloud, and self-hosted environments,” said Tali Notman, Chief Revenue Officer, JFrog. “Kelly brings extensive experience in building partner programs for some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, achieving huge wins for each. I am confident her knowledge and understanding of the DevOps landscape in a hyper-scale cloud world will be instrumental in bringing JFrog to the next level with a world-class partnership program.”

Hartman joins JFrog from IBM, where she served as Vice President of Ecosystem and Business Development, leading the expansion of the Red Hat Marketplace ecosystem and sales. Prior to IBM, Hartman spent more than five years at AWS, where she developed the Next Generation Managed Service Provider program. While there, she also helped grow the AWS Partner Network through the introduction of key initiatives such as co-sell programs that provided necessary sales alignment and incentives to accelerate channel growth. Prior to AWS, Hartman led the development and evolution of several channel strategies for Cisco’s new and emerging technologies, solutions, and architectures.

“I’m excited to be at JFrog at what I feel is a very exciting time for DevOps. I see JFrog at the epicenter of helping customers solve the challenges of today’s dynamic, software-enabled environments,” said Kelly Hartman. “From an ecosystem perspective, I see DevOps as key to creating huge opportunities, significantly higher margins, and the whitespace our partners need to deliver capabilities and services to new markets. JFrog has a strong strategy, a uniquely differentiated product, and a massive market opportunity. I can’t wait to get started!”

Hartman started her career with the United States Air Force, where she worked as an Airborne Communications Systems Operator and Technician for the National Airborne Operations Center. Hartman holds a B.S. in business management and an M.B.A.

To learn more about Kelly Hartman and the experience she brings to her new role, read our blog. You can also learn more about JFrog’s global partner ecosystem and programs by visiting https://jfrog.com/partners/.

Like this Story? Tweet this: .@jfrog appoints former IBM, #AWS, & #Cisco leader, @kellyhartman as SVP of Global Channels & Alliances. Learn more: https://jfrog.com/blog/kelly-hartman-jfrogs-new-channels-alliances-svp/

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Jfrog@bocacommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Joann Horne, joann@marketstreetpartners.com