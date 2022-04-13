Home Business Wire JFrog Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
JFrog Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022, following market close.

JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Event: JFrog’s First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

For more information and to join the proceedings, visit: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including most of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at https://jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @JFrog.

Contacts

JoAnn Horne, jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

