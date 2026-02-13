JFrog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results

Total fiscal 2025 Revenues of $531.8 million; up 24% Year-over-Year

Fiscal 2025 Cloud Revenues of $243.3 million; up 45% Year-over-Year

Customers with ARR greater than $1 million equaled 74, up 42% Year-over-Year

Fiscal 2025 JFrog Security Core equaled 7% of Revenue, 10% of ARR and 16% of RPO

Ending RPO totaled $566 million, a 40% increase year over year

“Developers and AI coding agents are now building and releasing software together at unprecedented speed. Automation, security, and governance must be embedded from the get-go,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO and Co-founder of JFrog. “Our 2025 performance reflects strong execution of our strategy to serve as the System of Record for all software artifacts, and it demonstrates how deeply companies are embracing the JFrog Platform as they adopt AI to manage and secure their software supply chains. We enter 2026 with strong momentum, positioned to power the next era of software delivery, jointly driven by AI agents and human developers.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $145.3 million, up 25% year-over-year.

GAAP Gross Profit was $113.1 million; GAAP Gross Margin was 77.9%.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit was $121.6 million; Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 83.7%.

GAAP Operating Loss was ($21.3) million; GAAP Operating Margin was (14.7%).

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $25.7 million; Non-GAAP Operating Margin was 17.7%.

GAAP Net Loss Per Share was ($0.13); Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.22.

Operating Cash Flow was $50.7 million; Free Cash Flow of $49.9 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments were $704.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

as of December 31, 2025. Remaining performance obligations were $565.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue for fiscal 2025 was $531.8 million, up 24% year-over-year.

GAAP Gross Profit was $408.4 million; GAAP Gross Margin was 76.8%.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit was $443.3 million; Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 83.3%.

GAAP Operating Loss was ($91.9) million; GAAP Operating Margin was (17.3%).

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $92.1 million; Non-GAAP Operating Margin was 17.3%.

GAAP Net Loss Per Share was ($0.62); Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.82.

Operating Cash Flow was $145.7 million; Free Cash Flow of $142.3 million.

Recent Business & Product Highlights

Cloud revenue equaled $70.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 42% year-over-year. Cloud revenue represented 48% of total revenue, compared to 43% in the year-ago period.

Net Dollar Retention rate for the trailing four quarters was 119%.

Customers with greater than $1 million ARR increased to 74, up from 52 in the year-ago period.

Customers with greater than $100K ARR increased to 1,168, compared with 1,018 in the year-ago period.

Customers adopting the end-to-end JFrog Platform Enterprise+ subscription represented 57% of total revenue during the fourth quarter of 2025, versus 54% in the year-ago period.

Launched Shadow AI detection capabilities to guard against unauthorized usage of AI models and APIs.

Named GitHub 2025 “Tech Partner of the Year,” jointly powering DevSecOps and AI.

Revealed Total Economic Impact of 282% ROI on JFrog Security solutions via Forrester Consulting commissioned study.

Announced appointment of Genefa Murphy as JFrog’s Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

First Quarter 2026 Outlook: Revenue between $146 million and $148 million Non-GAAP operating income between $25 million and $26 million Non-GAAP net income per diluted share between $0.20 and $0.22 , assuming approximately 127 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook: Revenue between $623 million to $628 million Non-GAAP operating income between $106 million and $108 million Non-GAAP net income per diluted share between $0.88 and $0.92 , assuming approximately 128 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding



The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), the creators of the unified DevOps, DevSecOps, DevGovOps and MLOps platform, is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from development to production. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Platform is a software supply chain system of record that is designed to power organizations as they build, manage, and distribute secure software with speed and scale. Holistic security features help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. The universal, hybrid, multi-cloud JFrog Platform is available as both SaaS services across major cloud service providers and self-hosted. Millions of users and approximately 6,600 organizations worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation in the AI era. Learn more at www.jfrog.com or follow us on X @JFrog.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding JFrog’s future financial performance, including our outlook for the first quarter and for the full year of 2026, expectations regarding the market and revenue potential for the JFrog Platform, including JFrog Artifactory, JFrog Xray, JFrog Curation, JFrog Advanced Security, JFrog ML, JFrog AppTrust, JFrog AI Catalog and JFrog Runtime Security, and including the efficacy and benefit of integrating of any of the foregoing with other products and platform, our expectations regarding the mission-critical nature of the “JFrog Platform” to our customers’ infrastructure and its growth potential, the growth potential of our cloud business, including hybrid and multi-cloud, our expectations regarding potential for growth in and market opportunities within DevOps, DevSecOps, DevGovOps, Security, AI, and MLOps, our ability to provide effective tools and solutions to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, our expectations regarding our strategic integrations and collaborations, the ability of our strategic sales team to grow the business across top-tier accounts, our ability to expand usage of our platform in the government and commercial sectors, our ability to contribute data to global security standards bodies, our ability to innovate and meet market demands and the software supply chain needs of our customers and our expectations regarding the integration and adoption of MLOps technologies into our business, including our ability to successfully integrate into our business operations, and expectations regarding customer expansions.

These forward-looking statements are based on JFrog’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause JFrog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release and our earnings call, including but not limited to: risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our history of losses; our limited operating history; our ability to retain and upgrade existing customers our ability to attract new customers; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated synergies from acquisitions of complementary businesses and our strategic collaborations; risk of a security breach incident or product vulnerability; risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; our ability to successfully integrate technology from acquisitions into our offerings; our ability to provide continuity to our respective customers and realize innovation following our acquisitions; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including uncertainty in the current macroeconomic environment. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed on February 13, 2026, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

JFrog discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, and free cash flow. JFrog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate JFrog’s financial performance. JFrog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. JFrog’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on JFrog’s reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future such as share-based compensation, the effect of which may be significant.

JFrog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) share-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) acquisition-related costs; and (4) income tax effects. JFrog defines free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, minus capital expenditures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing JFrog’s operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation. JFrog utilizes share-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its shareholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, share-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. JFrog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Acquisition-related costs. Acquisition-related costs include expenses related to acquisitions of other companies. JFrog views acquisition-related costs as expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period.

Income tax effects. JFrog’s non-GAAP financial results are adjusted for income tax effects related to these non-GAAP adjustments and changes in our assessment regarding the realizability of our deferred tax assets, if any. Excluding income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments provides a more accurate view of JFrog’s operating results.

Non-GAAP weighted average share count. Diluted GAAP and non-GAAP weighted-average shares are the same, except in periods that there is a GAAP loss and a non-GAAP income. The non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute the non-GAAP net income per share - diluted are adjusted to reflect dilution equal to the dilutive impact had there been GAAP income.

Additionally, JFrog’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure, free cash flow, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

Operating Metrics

JFrog’s number of customers with annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $100,000 or more is based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter. JFrog’s number of customers with ARR of $1 million or more is based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter. JFrog defines ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers as of the last month of the quarter. The ARR includes monthly subscription customers, so long as JFrog generates revenue from these customers. JFrog annualizes its monthly subscriptions by taking the revenue it would contractually expect to receive from such customers in a given month and multiplying it by 12.

JFrog’s net dollar retention rate compares its ARR from the same set of customers across comparable periods. JFrog calculates net dollar retention rate by first identifying customers (the “Base Customers”), which were customers in the last month of a particular quarter (the “Base Quarter”). JFrog then calculates the contracted ARR from these Base Customers in the last month of the same quarter of the subsequent year (the “Comparison Quarter”). This calculation captures upsells, contraction, and attrition since the Base Quarter. JFrog then divides total Comparison Quarter ARR by total Base Quarter ARR for Base Customers. JFrog’s net dollar retention rate in a particular quarter is obtained by averaging the result from that particular quarter with the corresponding results from each of the prior three quarters.

JFROG LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Subscription—self-managed and SaaS $ 136,408 $ 109,606 $ 502,796 $ 406,903 License—self-managed 8,898 6,472 29,044 21,585 Total subscription revenue 145,306 116,078 531,840 428,488 Cost of revenue: Subscription—self-managed and SaaS(1)(2)(3) 32,170 28,395 123,337 97,758 License—self-managed(3) — 117 116 542 Total cost of revenue—subscription 32,170 28,512 123,453 98,300 Gross profit 113,136 87,566 408,387 330,188 Operating expenses: Research and development(1)(2) 53,163 44,919 195,089 160,864 Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 59,720 49,978 223,932 190,401 General and administrative(1)(2) 21,575 18,084 81,219 70,021 Total operating expenses 134,458 112,981 500,240 421,286 Operating loss (21,322 ) (25,415 ) (91,853 ) (91,098 ) Interest and other income, net 6,869 5,588 25,816 25,278 Loss before income taxes (14,453 ) (19,827 ) (66,037 ) (65,820 ) Income tax expense 757 3,371 5,782 3,416 Net loss $ (15,210 ) $ (23,198 ) $ (71,819 ) $ (69,236 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 118,773 111,985 116,201 109,691 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue: subscription—self-managed and SaaS $ 3,938 $ 4,352 $ 16,768 $ 14,555 Research and development 14,786 14,739 58,203 48,192 Sales and marketing 15,216 13,844 55,749 47,603 General and administrative 7,003 5,834 25,937 20,756 Total share-based compensation expense $ 40,943 $ 38,769 $ 156,657 $ 131,106 (2) Includes acquisition-related costs as follows: Cost of revenue: subscription–self-managed and SaaS $ — $ — $ — $ 9 Research and development 961 1,177 4,413 3,782 Sales and marketing 471 477 1,857 1,087 General and administrative 19 24 68 880 Total acquisition-related costs $ 1,451 $ 1,678 $ 6,338 $ 5,758 (3) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows: Cost of revenue: subscription–self-managed and SaaS $ 4,498 $ 4,497 $ 17,995 $ 13,762 Cost of revenue: license—self-managed — 117 116 542 Sales and marketing 175 1,299 2,807 3,274 Total amortization expense of acquired intangible assets $ 4,673 $ 5,913 $ 20,918 $ 17,578

JFROG LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands; unaudited) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,840 $ 49,869 Short-term investments 628,574 472,138 Accounts receivable, net 119,948 90,712 Deferred contract acquisition costs 22,259 16,465 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,390 20,043 Total current assets 873,011 649,227 Property and equipment, net 5,536 5,668 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 34,304 25,029 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,063 14,202 Intangible assets, net 39,908 60,826 Goodwill 371,512 371,512 Other assets, noncurrent 5,043 3,442 Total assets $ 1,341,377 $ 1,129,906 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,168 $ 10,649 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,970 51,885 Operating lease liabilities 5,780 7,794 Deferred revenue 309,604 247,187 Total current liabilities 407,522 317,515 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 32,400 27,060 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 6,676 6,182 Other liabilities, noncurrent 7,332 5,623 Total liabilities 453,930 356,380 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 335 315 Additional paid-in capital 1,312,833 1,132,224 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,766 655 Accumulated deficit (431,487 ) (359,668 ) Total shareholders’ equity 887,447 773,526 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,341,377 $ 1,129,906

JFROG LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,210 ) $ (23,198 ) $ (71,819 ) $ (69,236 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,572 6,855 24,503 21,460 Share-based compensation expense 40,943 38,769 156,657 131,106 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,542 2,066 8,974 8,389 Net amortization of premium or discount on investments (1,043 ) (1,432 ) (5,240 ) (6,566 ) Losses (gains) on foreign exchange (142 ) 282 (819 ) 642 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Accounts receivable (15,406 ) 2,270 (29,328 ) (13,512 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,518 ) (898 ) (5,491 ) (7,821 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (8,408 ) (3,934 ) (15,069 ) (12,084 ) Accounts payable (3,094 ) (5,648 ) 3,618 (7,317 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,474 5,881 20,775 13,839 Operating lease liabilities (2,239 ) (1,900 ) (8,789 ) (8,107 ) Deferred revenue 33,224 30,005 67,757 60,131 Net cash provided by operating activities 50,695 49,118 145,729 110,924 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (182,650 ) (134,045 ) (625,867 ) (513,591 ) Maturities of short-term investments 127,979 69,025 477,059 409,914 Sales of short-term investments — — — 98,178 Purchases of property and equipment (840 ) (634 ) (3,460 ) (3,143 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — — (156,714 ) Net cash used in investing activities (55,511 ) (65,654 ) (152,268 ) (165,356 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share options 2,084 1,548 12,055 10,352 Proceeds from employee share purchase plan — — 11,917 8,744 Proceeds from employee equity transactions, net of payments to tax authorities and employees (62 ) 2,859 7,238 2,135 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,022 4,407 31,210 21,231 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 232 (249 ) 1,253 (949 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,562 ) (12,378 ) 25,924 (34,150 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 79,113 63,005 50,627 84,777 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 76,551 $ 50,627 $ 76,551 $ 50,627 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to the amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,840 $ 49,869 $ 75,840 $ 49,869 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 711 758 711 758 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 76,551 $ 50,627 $ 76,551 $ 50,627

