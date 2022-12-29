JETRO to support large cohort of Japanese startups at media showcase events during week of CES 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accelerator–The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced that 36 Japanese startups will be exhibiting at the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023. The Japan Pavilion will be located at CES’ startup arena “Eureka Park” (Venetian Expo 1F Hall G), where visitors can come test out the newest and most exciting innovations from Japan.





To further support these businesses in showcasing their innovative products and solutions to the world, JETRO has also organized for many of the participating startups to present at various pitch and media events throughout the week of CES. JETRO will also set up a café area in the Japan Pavilion to facilitate networking and communication between visitors and startups.

Full list of exhibitors: https://www.jetro.go.jp/newsletter/iib/2022/CES23_E-Directory_ALL.pdf

Pitch / Media Events

Launch.IT

Launch.IT is a startup pitch event and technology showcase where entrepreneurs and innovators can pitch their products to investors and meet 1-on-1.



Date & Time: January 3rd @ 2:00 – 4:00PM



Location: Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, Palm A Ballroom, 3rd Floor



Number of attending Japanese startups: 10



List of attending startups: https://www.jetro.go.jp/newsletter/iib/2022/launchiten.pdf

CES Unveiled

CES Unveiled is a media-targeted event hosted by CTA (the organizer of CES) the night before CES opens to preview the best new products and ideas that will be on display during CES.



Date & Time: January 3rd @ 5:00 – 8:30PM



Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Shoreline Exhibit Hall



Number of attending Japanese startups: 13



List of attending startups: https://www.jetro.go.jp/newsletter/iib/2022/Unveileden.pdf

ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers is a media agency and technology showcase where journalists can meet directly with startups and large companies to interview them and discuss their innovative new products.



Date & Time: January 5th @ 6:00 – 10:00PM



Location: Bellagio Hotel and Casino, Grand Ballroom



Number of attending Japanese startups: 20



List of attending startups: https://www.jetro.go.jp/newsletter/iib/2022/showstoppersen.pdf

Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion Café Area

JETRO will be setting up a café area named the “Moonshot Café.” This will provide a place for visitors to sit down with participating companies and build better connections. JETRO also plans to give away free J-Startup mugs and coffee to those who either post on social media using hashtag #CES2023JETRO and #CES2023, or who answer a survey, at a specified time. More details to come…

For more details and future updates on the Japan Pavilion and JETRO at CES 2023, please visit: https://www.jetro.go.jp/usa/topics/ces-2023.html

About J-Startup

J-Startup is a startup support program that the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) launched in 2018 to boost innovation activities and help promising startups compete globally. Operated collaboratively by JETRO, METI and other public agencies, the program provides 140 startups chosen through a rigorous selection process with various resources and support.

About JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a Japanese government-affiliated agency that supports Japanese businesses expanding globally and international businesses entering Japan. JETRO’s Startup Division assists innovative Japanese startups in entering the global market by providing mentoring, networking opportunities, and more. JETRO has organized the CES Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion since 2019.

