JETRO to Showcase 36 Japanese Startups at the Japan Pavilion at CES 2023 – including a record-breaking 7 CES Innovation Award honorees!

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) announced today that they will be supporting 36 Japanese startups exhibiting at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023.





At the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion in Eureka Park (Venetian Expo 1F Hall G) – CES’ startup arena – participants of the J-Startup Program and CES Innovation Award honorees will exhibit their groundbreaking, cutting-edge technologies. They will showcase products that aim to solve social issues and make an impact on the world, which is in-line with CES 2023’s theme of innovation to address global challenges.

For a full list of exhibitors and information on their products, please see:

Japan Pavilion Exhibitor Directory

Many of the Japanese startups will also participate in media-focused events that week: CES Unveiled, ShowStoppers, and the pitch event “Launch.IT.”

A record number of 7 Japanese startups received CES Innovation Awards this year. Innovation Awards are presented to companies whose products are recognized by a panel of expert judges for their outstanding design and engineering. Honorees will be able to display their products at the Innovation Awards showcase area of the venue.

CES Innovation Award Honorees

AGRIST Inc. – “L”



Category: Robotics



The “L” robot is an automatic bell pepper harvesting system that uses AGRISTS’ proprietary AI algorithm and a combination of different types of cameras to enable it to identify and pick harvest-ready peppers with millimeter precision through layered leaves. It patrols farms daily to monitor crop growth, providing farmers with advice on optimal farm management.

Algal Bio Co., Ltd. – “Moneru”



Category: Food & Ag Tech



Algal Bio promotes algae-derived products and solutions via their “Algae Biofoundry Platform” which is based on 20+ years of research by the University of Tokyo. The Platform enables them to identify ideal algae strains for various applications from wellness to bioplastics, including “Moneru” a functional food made with natural ingredients that can improve one’s quality of sleep.

Ashirase, Inc.

Category: Accessibility



“Ashirase” is a wearable navigation system that assists the visually impaired with walking. The system consists of a smartphone app and an in-shoe vibration device. Ashirase’s intuitive instructions via vibration can guide users to their destinations more safely without obstructing their hearing ‒ a sense that is critical to the visually impaired.

Ball Wave Inc. – “Sylph”



Category: Mobile Devices & Accessories



“Sylph” is an ultra-compact, high-performance gas chromatograph for onsite chemical analysis of space and terrestrial environments. Unlike conventional gas chromatographs that are as large as mini-fridges, the palm-sized Sylph weighs less than 5 lb. and is operable on mobile battery power – making gas chromatography accessible anywhere.

Diver-X Inc. – “ContactGlove”



Category: Virtual & Augmented Reality



“ContactGlove” is a glove-type VR controller that can accurately recreate the sensation of touching objects in VR space. A tactile feedback module using shape memory alloy (SMA) coils applies force to the ball of your finger to replicate the sensation of touching or grasping an object.

ICOMA inc. – “ICOMA TATAMEL BIKE”



Category: Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility



“ICOMA TATAMEL BIKE” is a full-size electric motorbike that folds into the size of a suitcase. It’s also designed to provide different functionalities, including one as a power source for outdoor activities and emergencies. The large side panel can be customized according to the users’ preference.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. – “SonoRepro”



Category: Home Appliances



“SonoRepro” is the world’s first handheld Ultrasonic scalp care device. “SonoRepro” applies vibration pressure from ultrasound waves to stimulate the scalp. It’s designed to concentrate ultrasound waves in the air onto a single point on the scalp at a time, providing stimulation without making any direct contact with the user’s head.

About J-Startup

J-Startup is a startup support program that the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) launched in 2018 to boost innovation activities and help promising startups compete globally. Operated collaboratively by JETRO, METI and other public agencies, the program provides 140 startups chosen through a rigorous selection process with various resources and support.

About JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a Japanese government-affiliated agency that supports Japanese businesses expanding globally and international businesses entering Japan. JETRO’s Startup Division assists innovative Japanese startups in entering the global market. JETRO has organized the CES Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion since 2019.

Contacts

Ken Yoshida

Will Ferguson

JETRO San Francisco



Email: Startup@jetro.go.jp

Phone: +1-415-392-1333