Home Business Wire Jetcraft expands presence in Asia with new Singapore office
Business Wire

Jetcraft expands presence in Asia with new Singapore office

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jetcraft, the world leader in business jet sales and acquisitions, is announcing the opening of an office in Singapore to support growth in Southeast Asia and across the region.


The office will be led by Tim Yue, who is currently Hong Kong-based and has over a decade of experience in business aviation. Tim will work closely with Jetcraft Asia President David Dixon, who will be overseeing all activities in the region.

David Dixon says: “Asia remains a crucial market for Jetcraft so expanding our footprint into Singapore is a logical step, providing further proof of our long-term commitment to serving our global client base and unrivalled market access.

“Singapore has seen significant growth in business aviation and the multiple maintenance facilities at Seletar Aerospace Park, paired with the region’s role in the financial service sector, make it an optimum location. Worldwide, the real value of business aviation is increasingly being realized and we are encouraged by the significant number of first-time buyers entering our industry, albeit recently in an unexpected way.”

UK-headquartered Jetcraft first established its Asia presence in Hong Kong in 2012, followed by the opening of an additional location in Gold Coast, Australia. Jetcraft will be recruiting a local team in Singapore, as well as relocating existing employees.

ENDS

About Jetcraft

Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The company’s unparalleled success over nearly 60 years in business aviation has earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the industry.

For more information, please visit www.jetcraft.com

Contacts

For more information, please contact 8020 Communications.

Anna Price

Email: jetcraft@8020comms.com
Telephone: +44 (0)1483 447380

Articoli correlati

XSOC CORP Recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program for Overall Encryption Solution of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
XSOC CORP wins prestigious international award in first year of launch IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XSOC CORP, a leading developer of extensible,...
Continua a leggere

H.I.G. Capital Completes Sale of Quicken to Aquiline Capital Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BankTransactions--H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under...
Continua a leggere

FREYR Adds Experienced Sales Professionals from Tesla

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
fireeye mandiant

Mandiant è il nuovo nome di FireEye

Sicurezza