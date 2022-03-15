JetBlue Names John Swift Vice President, Technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of John Swift as the airline’s new vice president, technology effective March 14, 2022. In this role, John will develop the technical strategy across engineering, QA, cloud, and infrastructure. He will report directly to Carol Clements, JetBlue’s chief digital and technology officer.

“Technology touches virtually everything we do and want to do as a company,” said Clements. “We are all excited to make JetBlue stronger by modernizing our infrastructure and integrating emerging technologies across the travel ribbon. With John’s leadership, I’m confident our team will continue to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers and crewmembers.”

John comes to JetBlue with more than 25 years of experience in software engineering and product architecture. Most recently, he served as vice president of engineering at the steaming service Discovery+ where he oversaw a global multi-cloud platform organization responsible for digital content delivery. Previously, he has led world-class engineering and product teams for Netflix, Capital One and more.

