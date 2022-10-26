Jessica Word Honored by Orange County Business Journal With Women In Business Award

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Word & Brown General Agency today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jessica Word has been selected by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) as an honoree in the publication’s 2022 Women In Business Awards. She received the award during the awards luncheon on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

With more than 20 years of experience at Word & Brown, Jessica has been CEO since 2021. She was selected by the OCBJ from among 200 nominees representing a diverse roster of Orange County business leaders. The other recipients in the 28th annual awards are Shirin Behzadi of Shirin Behzadi LLC; Allyson Brooks, MD, of Hoag Health; Tammy Cooper of Technologent; and Idit Ferder of Lugano Diamonds. A JPMorgan Chase & Company “Women on the Move” Award was given to Breann Shook of Grandma Lucy’s.

The OCBJ Women In Business awards annually recognize five outstanding professional women who have made significant contributions to their organizations, their professions, and the Orange County community. The nomination form asks for information about each nominee’s achievements, business accomplishments, and industry and community involvement.

“I am proud to see Jessica recognized for her role in the Orange County business community and her leadership at Word & Brown,” said John Word, co-founder of Word & Brown. “Her pioneering work advocating for women in business, mentoring others, and driving technology advances are helping so many in communities throughout Orange County and across the country.”

Jessica has previously been recognized by Employee Benefit Adviser and named one of the Top Women in Benefit Advising. She also earned recognition from CEO Today magazine as a health care leader. She was the 2020 recipient of an Innovation Award for Excellence in Leadership Development from the College of Business and Economics at California State University, Fullerton. Earlier this year, she was acknowledged by the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) with the J.A. “Jack” Ferguson Associate Company award for her outstanding support of the health insurance trade group, including her service as lead for NAHU’s Technology Committee.

In addition to her leadership role at Word & Brown, Jessica Word is a member of the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) Board of Directors, the Board of Directors at the Center for Leadership at California State University, Fullerton, and an active member of the Orange County Chapter of the Connected Women of Influence.

Headquartered in Orange, California, Word & Brown has a decades-long history of helping brokers address the diverse insurance and employee benefits needs of small and large businesses. Word & Brown delivers innovative sales tools, industry-leading quoting, personalized sales support, a commitment to helping brokers increase sales, and a pledge to “Service of Unequalled Excellence.” For more information, visit www.wordandbrown.com.

Contacts

Polly Neves, Executive Vice President, Marketing



The Word & Brown Companies



Telephone: 800-869-6989, Ext. 4592



Email: pneves@wordandbrowncompanies.com