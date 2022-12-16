JERA Americas Makes Progress along Path to Clean Energy Transition

Completed acquisition of 1,633 megawatt (MW) portfolio of thermal generating assets in Massachusetts (Canal) and Maine (Bucksport) that will serve as platforms for facilitating new clean energy technologies

Signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Zenobē for developing battery storage projects in New York and New England that will support implementation of renewables

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JERA Americas, the Houston-based subsidiary of global energy leader JERA, has made progress on its efforts to support a transition to a cleaner energy economy.

Canal and Bucksport Generating Facilities Acquisition

JERA Americas closed on its acquisition of a 1,633 megawatt (MW) thermal power portfolio in New England: Canal 1 (566 MW), Canal 2 (559 MW) and Canal 3 (333 MW) in Sandwich, Mass. and Bucksport (175 MW) in Bucksport, Maine.

Canal, with its location on Cape Cod, can serve as a critical site for enabling offshore wind using existing infrastructure. Bucksport, with its existing transmission interconnection, can also serve as a link for renewables to connect with the electric grid.

“Using existing large-scale power projects that do not require construction of new power transmission networks is an important part of aiding a clean transformation in New England,” said Steven Winn, JERA Americas Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to transitioning the existing units to greener forms of energy as well as employing the attributes of the sites to enable renewable energy development in New England.”

Zenobē Battery Projects MOU

JERA Americas has entered into an agreement with Zenobē, a leading international EV fleet and battery storage specialist, to develop battery storage projects. The companies will work together to develop utility-scale, grid-connected, standalone and hybrid battery storage projects in both New York and New England to underpin renewable energy adoption. The companies will also look to identify other opportunities across the US, including co-location of battery storage and renewable energy technologies, and battery development acquisitions.

“Developing battery storage projects with Zenobē provides us with an additional solution to help support a robust rollout of renewable and clean energy technology projects where they are most needed, said Winn. “We will continue to pursue commercially viable decarbonization paths including battery storage solutions with Zenobē, large scale renewable projects, blending hydrogen in gas turbines, and using low carbon biofuels in place of traditional fuels.”

JERA Americas, and its parent company JERA, plan to achieve net zero CO2 emission electricity by 2050 and have accelerated progress toward that goal. In the past year, JERA Americas has achieved substantial progress constructing a 300 MW wind power project in TX and announced hydrogen blending projects at natural gas generation facilities in the northeastern US. The Company also announced it is collaborating with ConocoPhillips on a proposed facility on the US Gulf Coast. If constructed, the facility would produce hydrogen and convert it to clean ammonia. Potential long-term customers could include JERA and Uniper. The goal of the proposed project would be to accelerate the production and supply of low-carbon fuels for domestic and international use.

ABOUT JERA AMERICAS

JERA Americas is supporting an energy transition in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. The Company is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based JERA, which stands for Japan’s Energy for a New Era, and produces about 30% of all electricity in Japan. JERA is committed to achieving net zero CO2 emissions from its domestic and overseas businesses by 2050 and is contributing to the development of a sustainable society. For more information contact PR@jeraamericas.com. Or you may or follow JERA Americas on LinkedIn or visit https://www.jera.co.jp/english/corporate/.

ABOUT ZENOBĒ ENERGY LTD:

Zenobē is an international EV fleet and battery storage specialist, headquartered in the UK with operations in Europe and Australasia. It has c. 1.6GW in construction and development in the UK which equates to c. 25% market share forecast by 2026. It has around 25% market share of the UK EV bus sector and c.580 electric vehicles contracted globally. The company is the largest owner and operator of EV buses in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s pioneering battery storage offering enables power grid operators to provide clean, secure and affordable power, accelerating the global transition to Net Zero energy systems. Zenobē’s fleet solution is driving the adoption of electric vehicles and reducing emissions from the transport and logistics sectors. Its ETaaS (Electric Transport-as-a-Service) solution provides fleet operators and local authorities with a full solution for a pay-per-month fee including charging infrastructure, battery replacement and award-winning software. Zenobē is also a leader in second life battery repurposing EV batteries after their first life, providing incremental power solutions to large business and the film and events industries. For more information, please visit www.zenobe.com.

