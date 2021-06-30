Jenzabar SONIS Update Introduces Enhanced Admissions and Financial Aid Capabilities to Drive Student Enrollment

Following Record Sales in 2020, Latest Jenzabar SONIS Release Focuses on Improving Student Enrollment and Experiences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Jenzabar—Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that the latest version of Jenzabar SONIS, a student information system (SIS) designed for smaller and specialized higher education institutions, incorporates robust self-service and online application functionality to improve student experiences during the admissions process and makes it easier for institutions to recruit and retain students. The latest release is also integrated with Jenzabar Financial Aid, a powerful financial aid solution that enables institutions to automate the financial aid process, deliver accurate and personalized financial aid offers to students faster, and further drive enrollment.

Despite the challenges facing the higher education industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest Jenzabar SONIS release follows a successful year for the solution, as 17 colleges around the world have selected the student information system since 2020. These institutions include the American University of Armenia, Antioch College, Beulah Heights University, Cleary University, College of the Marshall Islands, Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, Design Institute of San Diego, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Mount Tamalpais College, Phillips Theological Seminary, Reformed Theological Seminary, San Juan Bautista School of Medicine, The King’s University, Union Theological Seminary, University of the Potomac, and more.

Jenzabar SONIS Helps Institutions Tackle the Enrollment Crisis

The enhanced Jenzabar SONIS platform introduces significant capabilities that help institutions recruit and retain students, deliver more personalized experiences, and simplify the traditionally complex admissions processes. Specifically, the new release supports a unique applicant portal that gives prospective students more agency over ranking, accepting, or prioritizing applications.

The Jenzabar SONIS update also introduces robust online application functionality that can be used to apply discounts or, through an administrative portal, empower staff to nurture and help students progress through the application process. Institutions can offer multiple active online applications to prospective students and tailor the application offerings by program, department, or in a multitude of other ways.

“As specialty institutions continue to navigate the increasingly competitive higher education landscape, they need a powerful solution that gives them the tools to attract, retain, and engage with students to the same degree as their larger counterparts,” said Ling Chai Maginn, Founder, President, and CEO of Jenzabar. “Jenzabar SONIS was built with these objectives in mind and gives our clients the means to drive institutional and student success regardless of external market circumstances.”

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students’ success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or on LinkedIn.

