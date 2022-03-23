Jenzabar Appoints Jaime Moquin as Vice President of Engagement and Customer Success

Moquin to Support Jenzabar’s Continued Focus on Enabling and Supporting Institutional Success and Long-Term Viability

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Jaime Moquin as the company’s Vice President of Engagement and Customer Success. Moquin joins other members of Jenzabar’s senior leadership team in supporting the company’s commitment to transforming higher education and helping institutions address emerging challenges.

Moquin is an education enthusiast and customer champion. In her role as Vice President of Engagement and Customer Success, she will work with Jenzabar clients to understand their business objectives and desired outcomes and provide institutional stakeholders with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to grow. Moquin will also foster deep relationships with Jenzabar customers to drive new business.

“Institutions around the world have the opportunity to respond to today’s challenges and make a real, lasting impact on the future of learning. Jenzabar is a leader in providing the innovative technology institutions need to thrive in today’s digital world,” said Moquin. “I am excited to work together with the team of Jenzabar experts to deliver solutions that help institutions engage, attract, and retain students all while promoting their academic and professional success.”

With more than 20 years of education experience, Moquin’s expertise ranges across all sides of the desk, including higher education admissions, learning program development, international education technology, and working as a classroom teacher.

“Jaime’s passion for advancing education through technology and innovative programs designed to help learners succeed makes her the perfect addition to the Jenzabar team,” said Ling Chai Maginn, Founder, President, and CEO of Jenzabar. “Jaime’s proven expertise, industry knowledge, and customer-focused approach will ensure institutions remain on a trajectory of success despite ongoing and emerging challenges facing the entire higher education landscape.”

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students’ success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

Contacts

PR Contact

Caroline Morey



fama PR for Jenzabar



Jenzabar@famapr.com