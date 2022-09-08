B2B Marketing Veteran Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO to Lead Next Level of Growth

FRANKLIN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IntelligenceActivation—Intentsify™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory.





Prior to joining Intentsify, Ross led the B2B Marketing Executive service at Forrester and SiriusDecisions, a global research and advisory firm, where she empowered leading global CMOs with actionable intelligence, transformative frameworks, and expert industry guidance to deliver exceptional audience-centric go-to-market strategies.

“Jennifer’s extensive experience as both a B2B marketing leader and executive advisor in the tech space made her the obvious choice to lead our marketing organization,” said Marc Laplante, CEO, Intentsify. “Her extensive knowledge and skill set complement our leadership team with the expertise required to further accelerate the adoption of Intentsify’s product portfolio among B2B marketing, sales, customer success, and data science teams.”

Ross’s experience before joining SiriusDecisions/Forester included marketing leadership roles at both established and startup B2B companies, including JD Edwards, IBM, Alteryx, and Telelogic, where she built and scaled high-performing world class marketing teams that achieved outstanding growth.

With nearly three decades of B2B marketing experience in the technology industry, Ross has the expertise required to develop and drive Intentsify’s strategy during a period of rapid growth for the company.

“The ability to meet buyers where they are in the buying process—to deliver what they need when they need it—has become table stakes for B2B organizations. Buyers expect it,” said Intentsify CMO, Jennifer Ross. “It’s the reason that understanding and acting on buyer-intent signals is so essential. Yet, B2B organizations struggle with gathering, analyzing, and using buying-intent signals. Intentsify’s rapid growth to date is a direct result of how the company is delivering on the promise of intent data with powerful integrated technology, data, and programs that activate dynamic, future-proof go-to-market strategies. It’s a game changer—not only for accelerating performance across the organization, but for improving the overall buying experience. It’s going to usher in the next evolution of B2B go-to-market motions. I’m thrilled to be part of this next phase of Intentisfy’s growth.”

To learn more about Intentsify, visit www.Intentsify.io

About Intentsify

Intentsify arms B2B organizations with the buyer and account intelligence, as well as the activation tools and programs, required to deliver GTM strategies that increase pipeline and accelerate revenue creation. Intentsify’s Intelligence Activation Platform layers, cross-verifies, and synthesizes multiple data sets to provide the broadest, most accurate view of accounts’ online research activities. The company’s Demand Activation Programs convert account intelligence into meaningful buyer engagements, boosting efficiency across each customer-facing team, improving the buyer experience, and scaling pipeline value and velocity.

Contacts

Stephanie Fornino



Intentsify



stephanie.fornino@intentsify.io