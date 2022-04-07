Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage Joins Talkdesk Partner Program to Help Businesses Deliver Better Customer Experiences

AVON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jenne, Inc. today announced that Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage has partnered with Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, to provide contact center solutions that organizations can leverage to unlock the potential of delivering great customer experiences (CX).

Through this partnership, Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage’s agents now will have access to the full suite of Talkdesk cloud contact center solutions, including the company’s flagship solution Talkdesk CX Cloud™, the industry’s first and only modern, global end-to-end CX platform. By combining enterprise performance at scale with consumer simplicity, Talkdesk CX Cloud allows companies to easily adapt contact center operations to the evolving needs of customers, customer service, and sales teams, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction, and cost savings.

Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage offers agents access to the channel’s leading cloud solutions, including Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Cybersecurity, Disaster Recovery, Network Connectivity, SIP Trunking, Storage and Disaster Recovery, Security, UCaaS, and Videoconferencing, all supported by Jenne’s team of knowledgeable cloud experts.

“Talkdesk offers the ability to create better customer experiences,” said Shawn Berry, sr. vice president of global cloud sales, Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage. “They have a strong commitment to continuous innovation, making them one of the leaders in Contact Center as a Service solutions worldwide. Their dedicated channel team is committed to helping their partners grow. We look forward to offering Talkdesk CCaaS to Jenne’s valued agent partners to help them deliver a best in class CCaaS solution.”

At the forefront of CX technology innovation, Talkdesk additionally infuses the power of AI into every element of its products and services. Among its most recent innovations, Talkdesk introduced the industry’s first human-in-the-loop technology for contact centers. The company is also changing the CX game with the first purpose-built industry-specific products for contact centers.

“The customer experience is fast eclipsing the products and services that organizations provide to become the key driver in building brand trust and loyalty,” said Chad Haydar, global vice president of channel, Talkdesk. “Organizations are increasingly recognizing this and evolving their contact centers into a strategic resource for powering better customer experiences. Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage is committed to helping businesses make that transformation and create better customer engagements with a Talkdesk solution best suited to their unique needs and CX goals.”

About the Talkdesk Partner Program

The Talkdesk global ecosystem represents a diverse network of best-in-class resellers, strategic alliance partners, cloud distributors, and technology vendors focused on providing a better way for organizations to create more meaningful and memorable moments with their customers. The program also offers members incentives and tools for capturing new opportunities and accelerating business growth. The Talkdesk partner ecosystem further features the industry-leading CX solutions marketplace, Talkdesk AppConnect™, with one-click access to a wide variety of third-party partner solutions, services, hardware, and out-of-the-box integrations.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

