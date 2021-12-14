Home Business Wire Jenda and DRAM Agency Collaborate on Report of Category and Brand Winners...
Business Wire

Jenda and DRAM Agency Collaborate on Report of Category and Brand Winners in eMerchandising

di Business Wire

Using Proprietary Data from Nearly 2,500 Promotional Features, the Report Offers a Definitive View Into eMerchandising of Wine and Spirits Products During Summer 2021

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jenda Solutions (Jenda), a leading beverage alcohol data and technology firm, today announced the release of a first-of-its-kind industry eMerchandising report, co-authored with DRAM Agency, an affiliate company of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s), the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. The report offers a direct view into retailer and marketplace social media posts, email marketing campaigns, and web banners on retailer/marketplace websites that were successfully leveraged by leading brands to reach consumers, especially during peak summer shopping occasions such as Father’s Day and Fourth of July. The report is freely available on Jenda’s website at jendasolutions.com/summer-2021-report.

Jenda’s platform and proprietary data is used by leading beverage alcohol suppliers and distributors to monitor real time product availability, price to consumer, search result placement, marketing activity, and more. For this report, Jenda and DRAM Agency reviewed Jenda’s Promo Pulse data in depth to understand the product categories and varietals commonly promoted around key shopping occasions over the summer, as well as the brands within those categories that were most frequently featured to consumers. Each marketing feature included in this report was put through Jenda’s proprietary analysis process to identify product categories, varietals, brands, products, and references to key occasions within text images, and videos. Through this detailed data, Jenda and DRAM Agency were able to identify clear trends throughout the summer, and especially leading up to major holidays and occasions.

“As online sales of beverage alcohol continue to grow, the importance of eMerchandising to beverage alcohol brands is certain to grow as well,” said Harry Shulman, Jenda CEO. “We have been tracking brands’ efforts to be promoted on retailer and marketplace websites, social media accounts, and in email marketing campaigns for years, but the opportunities available to suppliers today are much more plentiful, and the positive impacts of being featured are far greater than ever before. DRAM Agency has been an excellent partner in helping to make our data more directly actionable, and their goals around supporting suppliers’ eMerchandising and other eCommerce efforts align perfectly with ours. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with DRAM Agency to help brands thrive in the rapidly evolving eCommerce landscape.”

“We are excited to work with Jenda on these truly unique insights in the eCommerce space,” said Nathan Mansperger, Vice President, B2C eCommerce, Southern Glazer’s. “As this channel continues to grow in importance to the beverage alcohol industry, visibility into real-time activity at the retailer level will be transformative for Suppliers and Distributors. Here at DRAM Agency, we believe that data aggregation is critical to success in the digital world, and Jenda is an important resource in enabling our Suppliers to lead the way.”

About Jenda

Jenda empowers beverage alcohol suppliers, distributors, and retailers with real-time data, advanced reporting, and powerful process automation unlike anything previously available to the industry. Jenda’s platform offers a comprehensive and highly granular view of price to consumer, product availability, promotional features, eCommerce content, and much more from 25,000+ digitally activated retail stores across the U.S.

Contacts

Jenda Solutions LLC

Harry Shulman

CEO

Mobile: (201) 543-7704

Email: harry.shulman@jendasolutions.com

