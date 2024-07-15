Jeh Aerospace and Blackstraw AI Ink Strategic Partnership to Transform Aerospace Manufacturing

TAMPA, Fla. & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jeh Aerospace, a digital-first manufacturer of aerospace and defense components, tools, and assemblies, and Blackstraw AI, an enterprise-grade AI Solutions Provider, announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at revolutionizing aerospace manufacturing. The aerospace manufacturing industry is severely supply-constrained due to its fragmented nature, lack of innovation, and traditional methods. This strategic alliance will leverage cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance manufacturing processes, improve supply chain transparency, and drive innovation in the aerospace industry.





Jeh Aerospace, known for its advanced manufacturing facilities and expertise in producing high-quality aerostructures and aero-engine components, will integrate Blackstraw AI’s state-of-the-art AI platforms into its operations. This integration will optimize production workflows, enhance quality control, and streamline supply chain management to ensure consistent timely delivery of conforming parts.

“We’re seeking to challenge conventional aerospace manufacturing by adopting a digital-first approach. Exceptional talent reinforced with cutting-edge technology is the only way for us to achieve our mission of forging supply resilience in the industry,” said Vishal R. Sanghavi, Co-founder of Jeh Aerospace. “This partnership will help us examine and enhance our operations in new ways to unlock the power of AI in aerospace manufacturing.”

Blackstraw AI brings a wealth of AI implementation experience, with platforms covering data engineering, modeling, and operationalization. By incorporating AI-driven insights and cognitive automation into Jeh Aerospace’s manufacturing processes, the partnership aims will:

Boost Efficiency- Automate complex manufacturing tasks to reduce production time and costs.

Enhance Quality- Implement AI-powered quality control systems to detect anomalies and ensure components meet stringent aerospace standards.

Improve Supply Chain Transparency- Utilize AI to provide real-time visibility into supply chain operations, enhancing traceability and reliability.

“We are excited to collaborate with Jeh Aerospace to bring AI-driven innovation to the aerospace manufacturing sector,” said Atul Arya, Founder and CEO of Blackstraw AI. “Our AI solutions are designed to transform business processes and drive exponential growth. Together, we will set new benchmarks for efficiency, quality, and transparency in aerospace manufacturing.”

This partnership will deliver immense value to Jeh Aerospace’s customers by ensuring certainty in delivery and quality, resilience against demand variations, and radical transparency across the value chain.

About Jeh Aerospace

Jeh Aerospace specializes in the precision manufacturing of aerospace and defense components, tools, and assemblies. Headquartered in the U.S. and with advanced manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad, India, the company produces high-quality parts that adhere to international standards, alleviating aerospace supply chain constraints. Jeh Aerospace was founded by Vishal R. Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, who led the joint ventures of major US aerospace OEMs with the renowned Tata Group in India. The company is backed by the global venture capital firm General Catalyst. For more information, please visit www.jeh.aero.

About Blackstraw AI

Blackstraw AI is a leading technology solutions provider that specializes in delivering innovative data and artificial intelligence solutions to clients across various industries. With a team of experts in data analytics, machine learning, and custom AI applications, Blackstraw helps its clients unlock the full potential of their data to drive actionable insights and achieve business goals. With 700+ years of combined work experience, the Blackstraw Team comprises various experts in AI technologies. A fast-moving team that prides itself in quickly identifying different use cases and fine-tuning our products to suit specific business needs.

