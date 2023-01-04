Jeff McCorpin to Retire from LBMC Technology Solutions, Stacy Schuettler to Serve As CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#technology—LBMC Technology Solutions, a leading technology consulting firm headquartered in Brentwood, TN, announced today the retirement of founder and CEO Jeff McCorpin after 26 years of service. Current President, Stacy Schuettler, will serve as CEO of the company going forward.





“It’s incredibly humbling to reflect on the growth and evolution of our company and our team. I am very proud of the company that LBMC Technology Solutions is today, and I’m excited to see what the future holds as the company continues to grow,” said McCorpin.

President Stacy Schuettler will assume the role of CEO and continue to lead the organization’s strategic vision and growth as she has for the past 15 years. “The depth and impact of Jeff’s devotion and contributions to our company are indescribable. He helped establish a culture that fostered loyalty, integrity, and collaboration among our team and our clients. It is hard to say goodbye, but David and I are thrilled for Jeff,” says Schuettler, who along with CTO David Reynolds, have been McCorpin’s business partners for decades.

In addition, to support its increasing national growth, the company has promoted three key executives to its C-Suite. Kenneth Sims has been named Chief Delivery Officer, Business Applications and will be responsible for the firm’s expanding portfolio of financial and operational business software solutions. Robert Powell has been named Chief Delivery Officer, Network Engineering, responsible for the direction of the company’s rapidly growing Managed Services practice. Vice President Bryan Wilton, a well-recognized leader in the Microsoft partner community, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer and will execute on the corporate strategic plan, focusing on the expansion of customer segments and business partnerships.

About LBMC Technology Solutions

LBMC Tech is nationally recognized as a top performing Microsoft, Sage Intacct, and Hyland OnBase partner that focuses on helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation. The company has offices in Brentwood, Knoxville, and Charlotte and provides comprehensive business software and technology solutions to clients across the country. The portfolio of solutions includes cloud accounting, ERP, and CRM software; Managed IT Services; Cybersecurity; Content Management and Intelligent Automation products and services; as well as software development, Power BI, and reporting solutions.

Contacts

Nicole Brinson, nicole.brinson@lbmc.com, 615.690.1979