JEDEC Board Presents 2026 Distinguished Executive Leadership Award to HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The JEDEC Board of Directors presented its prestigious 2026 Distinguished Executive Leadership Award to Antonio Neri, HPE President and CEO, in a ceremony held on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at HPE’s office near Houston, Texas. This award stands as JEDEC’s highest honor and recognizes the most distinguished senior executives in the electronics industry who promote and support the advancement of JEDEC standards.

“JEDEC is honored to recognize Mr. Neri for his exceptional dedication to our standards development initiatives over more than a decade of leadership and service,” said Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors. He added, “Because of his support, HPE continues to play a vital role in advancing JEDEC standards for memory and storage that are essential to the continued growth, interoperability, and innovation of the industry.”

Since being named CEO in February 2018, Mr. Neri’s tenure has been defined by bold transformation, as he has steered HPE from a legacy hardware provider to a trusted partner for the AI era. He has positioned HPE at the forefront of generative and agentic AI, empowering customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact.

About JEDEC

JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 380 member companies work together in more than 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit https://www.jedec.org/.

