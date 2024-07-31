Jeannie P. Adams Joins Insigneo’s Network, Bringing Decades of Expertise in Wealth Management

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insigneo, a leading global wealth management firm in the financial services industry, is excited to welcome Jeannie P. Adams to its distinguished network of financial advisors. This key addition comes through a joint effort by Insigneo’s Market Heads in New York and Miami.









“ I am thrilled to join the talented team at Insigneo, where our utmost priority is providing exceptional advice and service to our clients,” said Jeannie P. Adams, when asked about starting this new chapter in her career at Insigneo.

Before joining Insigneo, Jeannie P. Adams dedicated her career to advising High Net Worth Latin American families, focusing on providing clients with a sense of control and stability over their complex financial situations. Born in New York and raised in Santiago, Chile, Jeannie was influenced by her father’s legacy in the financial industry, instilling in her the importance of trust in advisor-client relationships.

Jeannie’s career began at Lehman Brothers, where she traded commodities and futures, and expanded at Prudential Securities and UBS Wealth Management, guiding families through political and investment challenges. For the last decade, she has been an International Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley, specializing in risk management, estate planning, tax treaties, and multi-generational solutions.

“ I’m thrilled to welcome Jeannie Adams to the Insigneo team! I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jeannie for over 17 years, and her professionalism and dedication to building strong client relationships are truly impressive. I have no doubt she’ll be a valuable asset to our company,” said Alfredo Maldonado, New York Market Head.

“ We are very fortunate at Insigneo to have someone of the caliber of Jeannie join our network of financial advisors. We look forward to working with her in the years to come,” added Jose Salazar, Miami Market Head.

Adding Jeannie P. Adams to Insigneo’s team represents a major asset for the firm, as her extensive expertise and commitment to excellence will drive unparalleled growth and innovation in Insigneo’s wealth management services.

About Insigneo:

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class wealth platform. With over $26B in supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 250 investment professionals and 60 institutional firms serving over 31,000 clients. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com.

