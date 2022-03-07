Jean Serra Takes the Helm at V2 Communications

Celebrating 15 Years of Building Disruptive Brands, Agency Poised to Accelerate Growth Following Record Year; Promotes Three Key Leaders

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, announced that co-founder Jean Serra has assumed the role of founder and CEO. After 15 years of partnership, Serra has acquired full ownership of the agency from Maura FitzGerald, who will focus on other entrepreneurial pursuits.

Additionally, the agency has promoted three key leaders as part of the transition:

Katelyn Holbrook to Executive Vice President and Managing Director, content, and enterprise tech lead

Melissa Mahoney to Executive Vice President, crisis, corporate communications and cleantech lead

Kristen Leathers to Senior Vice President, healthcare tech lead

“Maura and I set out to fill a need in the market. We’ve always focused on being the best, not the largest, communications agency, which has helped us attract remarkable clients who want to drive industry dialogue and tell their stories in the most compelling ways. Together with our incredible team, we have built an agency known for delivering big ideas, bold moves, and better outcomes for our clients. I am so proud of the agency we’ve built together, and I’m looking forward to writing the next chapter.”

Based in Boston and supporting clients across the globe, V2 has grown in size, scope, and brand awareness over the past decade and a half. No longer the “best-kept-secret” in tech PR, V2 is a nationally recognized leader as a communications partner and employer. The agency has diversified its client base from its B2B tech roots to include cleantech and healthcare specialization. V2 has also expanded its services and capabilities with content and social media teams, crisis and corporate communications, and an extensive international network.

The Next Era: Building on 2021

2021 was a stand-out year for V2: the agency grew both revenues and staff by a third and signed on new clients, including ChaosSearch, Stratus Technologies, and Nova Credit, and building on a strong client base that includes the likes of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Current Health, NAVEX, Rocket Software, and UiPath.

V2 has maintained a laser focus on its employee experience and professional development, which has served the agency well during the pandemic. The agency created its first full-time human resource role, promoting longtime agency executive Jenna Gilligan to Vice President of Human Resources to nurture the best and brightest communications professionals.

With an exciting and growing roster of clients, V2 is hiring at all levels. Prospective team members can learn more about the agency’s culture, benefits, and open positions at www.v2comms.com and are encouraged to reach out to agency leadership via LinkedIn.

