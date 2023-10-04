JD Food Partners with Pepper to Transform Digital Ordering Experience in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JD Food, a leading Central California independent food distributor, has transformed the digital ordering experience for its diverse customer base through a successful collaboration with Pepper, a cutting-edge technology company specializing in solutions for independent food distributors.





Mark Ford, CEO of JD Food, commented, “Our partnership with Pepper has been transformative for our operations and customer service. Thanks to Pepper’s innovative e-commerce solutions, we’ve been able to streamline our business processes, deliver an effortless ordering experience for our customers, and heighten the value of our locally sourced, quality-focused products.”

JD Food, renowned for its comprehensive product offerings—from fresh produce and specialty goods to USDA processed meats at their affiliated company Certified Meat Products—serves a broad clientele including restaurants, hotels, and healthcare providers. The implementation of Pepper’s robust online catalog and payment platform has propelled JD Food to new heights in business efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Derek Patterson, Vice President of Partnerships at Pepper, said, “We are incredibly pleased with the outcomes of our collaboration with JD Food, a company well-respected for its commitment to quality and community. Our partnership has markedly improved JD Food’s digital capabilities, enhanced customer satisfaction, and contributed to their ongoing growth.”

Customers now enjoy a streamlined digital ordering experience, powered by Pepper’s user-friendly interface, making it easier than ever to browse JD Food’s extensive product catalog, place orders, and interact with dedicated sales representatives.

About JD Food

We have been serving Central California since 1974. Focused on local sourcing and high-quality offerings, JD Food delivers a diverse range of food items to various industries, including restaurants, healthcare providers, and hospitality sectors.

About Pepper

Pepper is a leading e-commerce solution tailored for independent food distributors focused on enhancing the digital experience for clients across North America and the Caribbean. The platform supports thousands of businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores, in achieving growth and elevating customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.usepepper.com.

