JBT Marel Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Schedule

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) announced today that it will report JBT fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide highlights on Marel’s full year 2024 results after the market closes on Monday, February 24, 2025. JBT Marel will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET to discuss JBT and Marel’s 2024 financial results and provide updates on the combined company, including the 2025 outlook.

The conference call will be conducted as a live webcast and is accessible through this link: Webcast Registration. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the conference call ends. This information is also available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website.

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT Marel brings together the complementary strengths of both the JBT and Marel organizations to transform the future of food. JBT Marel provides a unique and holistic solutions offering by designing, manufacturing, and servicing cutting-edge technology, systems, and software for a broad range of food and beverage end markets. JBT Marel aims to create better outcomes for customers by optimizing food yield and efficiency, improving food safety and quality, and enhancing uptime and proactive maintenance, all while reducing waste and resource use across the global food supply chain. JBT Marel employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 30 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtmarel.com.

Investors & Media:

JBTMarel.IR@jbtc.com

+1 (312) 861-5784