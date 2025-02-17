JBL Expands Global Accessibility, Launching New E-Commerce Site in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HARMAN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has launched JBL’s online store – www.JBL.pr in Puerto Rico. As part of the celebration, the new e-commerce destination for all of JBL’s innovative audio products is offering a 10% discount on first orders through March 30th, 2025 with code: WELCOMEPR.

The online brand store will feature and sell the entire range of JBL consumer products – from headphones and portable speakers to home and multimedia solutions – including all of the upcoming newly launched products announced during CES 2025 like the Tour ONE M3 and the latest in the PartyBox series. With the addition of JBL’s Puerto Rican site, the audio giant continues to grow its global brand reach, now with over 75 specific e-commerce sites for audiophiles across the world, bringing people of different backgrounds and music interests together through the power of listening.

"JBL is very excited to continue its legacy as the most popular consumer audio brand in the world, now by making our audio industry-leading products available direct to consumers in Puerto Rico. JBL.pr will provide lifetime product support from the JBL team and exclusive promotions for our Puerto Rican customers, meeting increased consumer demand and satisfying music–lovers desires with greater global accessibility." said Dave Spinato, VP Global E-Commerce at HARMAN.

About JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

