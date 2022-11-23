<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President & CFO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in...
Business Wire

Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President & CFO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Jason Winkler, executive vice president and CFO, will participate at the upcoming Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. MST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds

Motorola Solutions

Alexandra.Reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312 965 3968

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

Tim.Yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847 576 6899

Articoli correlati

monday.com Promotes Yoni Osherov as its First Ever Chief Revenue Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Osherov will oversee the complete customer journey, drive business growth, and further increase collaboration across the company NEW YORK &...
Continua a leggere

monday.com Promotes Yoni Osherov as its First Ever Chief Revenue Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Osherov will oversee the complete customer journey, drive business growth, and further increase collaboration across the company NEW YORK &...
Continua a leggere

Zahra Jivá, Director of Global Sales Strategy at Pipedrive: Black Friday Holds a Vast Business Potential Beyond the Shopping Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday is around the corner and marks the start of the shopping season. Zahra Jivá, Director...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

monday.com Promotes Yoni Osherov as its First Ever Chief Revenue Officer

Business Wire