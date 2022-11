Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President & CFO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Jason Winkler, executive vice president and CFO, will participate at the upcoming Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. MST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

