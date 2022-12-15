Jason Marx of Wolters Kluwer Named to Accounting Today’s List of Top 100 People in Accounting

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPA–Jason Marx, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America, was named to Accounting Today’s List of Top 100 People in Accounting for the 10th consecutive year.





This much-anticipated listing, which this year also includes U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders from the “Big Four” accounting firms, identifies the thought leaders, change-makers, regulators, and other leaders who are shaping the profession, and the issues they face as they chart the future of accounting.

Daniel Lee, editor of Accounting Today, wrote in his list introduction that his editorial team considers this year’s list of honorees to be “a great representation of the accounting industry’s wisest and most experienced guides,” who they expect to steer the next generation of accounting talent.

Accounting Today had this to say about why Marx made this year’s list:

“Marx and his team combine their innovation chops with a deep understanding of the needs, habits, and workflows of tax and accounting professionals to continually improve one of the most widely used suites of tools in the field.”

Earlier this month, Marx announced the release of the results of the Wolters Kluwer annual Accounting Industry Survey, which revealed what nearly 2,000 accounting firms said were their top challenges and goals for 2023. The report found that integrated, cloud-based technology is helping firms drive profitability and meet increased client demands, even in the face of economic uncertainty, changing tax legislation, and considerable competition for talent.

Jason Marx, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, North America, said:

“Customer-driven innovation is central to everything we do at Wolters Kluwer. So it’s particularly meaningful to be recognized by Accounting Today for our deep understanding of the needs of our accounting firm customers, and for developing the best-in-class suite of technology tools that is driving the digital transformation of the accounting industry.”

To see the full list of honorees, download the Accounting Today Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.

