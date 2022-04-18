Janus International Launches a Revolutionary Smart Keypad for the Self-Storage Industry With Graphic Display Screen

The All-New, Nokē® Screen by Janus boasts an all-in-one design, graphic display screen, and three modes of access

TEMPLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced the launch of Nokē Screen, the latest in the line of award-winning smart security products in the Nokē Smart Entry product line. Nokē Screen boasts a number of exciting design features, like a customizable full-graphic display screen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and an all-in-one design that combines the controller and the keypad in a single device.

Nokē Screen’s controller-in-keypad design improves functionality and reduces costs of upgrading access control systems by eliminating one of the most expensive and most commonly replaced pieces of the access control puzzle: the controller. The design of Nokē Screen also significantly mitigates vulnerability to lightning strikes and other electrical surges that are very prevalent in the access control systems market today.

“Nokē Screen comes to the self-storage industry at the perfect time. As more and more self-storage owner operators are demanding a more advanced, friction-less way to replace their obsolete or unsupported access control systems, Nokē Screen bridges the ‘digital’ access control gap for the industry.” —Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus.

For storage owners upgrading their access control systems, Nokē Screen provides a seamless migration of existing access control, while also enabling advanced features like tenant mobile app access, customizable screen branding, and cloud-based access control software for owner-operators to view and control their system remotely.

“With Nokē Screen we wanted to build a product that would help owner-operators upgrade their access control system as smartly and seamlessly as possible. That meant developing a product that provides more features with more modes of communication while also including a higher caliber, more professional installation, paired with 24/7/365 customer support.” —Christine DeBord, President of Nokē Smart Entry at Janus.

At a glance, Nokē Screen offers owner-operators:

A sleek, customizable branded graphic display screen

An expert, warranty-backed installation included

Three modes of smart access for customers: mobile app, fob, or key code

Live, 24/7/365 customer support by phone, email, text, or chat

A controller & keypad (2-in-1) design

Remote access to devices and activity via the Smart Entry web portal

The ability to control gates, sliding doors, elevators, and more

For more information about the Nokē Smart Entry system by Janus, please visit: www.janusintl.com/screen.

About Janus International Group



Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the benefits and cost savings related to Janus’s new Nokē Screen offering. When used in this communication, words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, as they relate to the management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Janus’s management, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Janus’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks of the self-storage industry; (ii) the highly competitive nature of the self-storage industry and Janus’s ability to compete therein; (iii) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (iv) cyber incidents or directed attacks that could result in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; and (v) the risk that the demand outlook for Janus’s products may not be as strong as anticipated.

There can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Janus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Janus and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Janus. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Janus or other matters and attributable to Janus or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above and under the heading “Risk Factors” in Janus’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated from time to time in amendments and its subsequent filings with the SEC.

