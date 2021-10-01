JAMPRO to Host Virtual Investment Conference

Explore: Do Business Jamaica Virtual Investment Conference to highlight Jamaican investment opportunities

KINGSTON, Jamaica–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOBUSINESSJAMAICA–The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will be staging Explore: Do Business Jamaica Virtual Investment Conference (DBJVIC) from November 17 – 18, 2021 to introduce local and international investors to business opportunities in the island’s growing industries.

The event will showcase emerging projects and new developments in Agribusiness, Outsourcing, Manufacturing, Energy, Tourism, and the Creative Industries through over 30 panels, interviews and discussions with government and business leaders. The investment conference aims to foster business and stakeholder relationships and will shed light on Jamaica’s COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.

The conference will be staged concurrently via two platforms; one is a virtual interactive business event portal that will facilitate a real-time engagement experience and B2B meetings, the second is a live stream event via social media that will accommodate and drive increased awareness of Jamaica’s economic progress. This format will help JAMPRO to engage attendees including current and potential investors, JAMPRO clients, private and public sector stakeholders, and diplomatic missions.

JAMPRO anticipates extensive global participation based on the planned international promotions which will ensure the leveraging of the virtual B2B meeting platform by potential investors.

New opportunity to do business

Speaking on the event, Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, The Honourable Audley Shaw, CD, MP., noted that the virtual investment conference has presented a new opportunity for the government to amplify the promotion of Jamaica’s business opportunities.

He explained, “This virtual conference will allow us to reach and directly engage investors across the globe who are interested in doing business with Jamaica but need further market intelligence and guidance on the potential that is available in the island’s sectors. From our perspective, it is the right time to host this global event, as persons are seeking new ventures as the world slowly returns to normality.”

Diane Edwards, President of JAMPRO, echoed the Minister’s statements, and expressed confidence in the conference’s ability to deliver results for Jamaica and attendees, she said, “The format of the conference is powerful, because it presents an excellent opportunity for global business leaders to get valuable insight on Jamaican investment opportunities, engage their colleagues in various industries, and explore bankable projects, all in the location of their choice. We believe that this conference will lead to the development of lucrative partnerships and financial opportunities for local and international investors.”

Persons can register for the event at explore.dobusinessjamaica.com

ABOUT THE EXPLORE: DO BUSINESS JAMAICA VIRTUAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE (DBJVIC)

Explore: Do Business Jamaica Virtual Investment Conference is a 2-day event that will highlight investment and other business opportunities in Jamaica. The event, hosted by Jamaica’s investment and export promotion agency, JAMPRO, will provide a platform for attendees to learn more about Jamaican investment opportunities, see lucrative projects, and build business relationships.

Explore Do Business Jamaica Virtual Investment Conference is sponsored by the Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP), National Commercial Bank (NCB), Mystique Integrated, and M-One Productions

For more information on the conference, please visit https://explore.dobusinessjamaica.com/.

