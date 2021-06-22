Jahia Hosts Webinar on Customer Data’s Impact on DXP

Guest speaker, Senior Analyst Joe Cicman and VP of Marketing at Jahia, Justin Sharaf discuss optimizing DXP and data strategies on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDP—Jahia Solutions Group, a leading global digital experience platform (DXP) provider, is hosting the webinar, “Customer Data’s Critical Impact on the DXP Landscape,” featuring Joe Cicman, Senior Analyst at Forrester on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He is joined by Justin Sharaf, VP of Marketing at Jahia, as they assess the importance of data as part of your DXP and discuss tangible ways to optimize DXP and data strategies to align with your business goals.

WHAT: Live Webinar, “Customer Data’s Critical Impact on the DXP Landscape,” featuring Forrester, Hosted by Jahia WHEN: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11:30 a.m. EDT WHERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lGYLHhC0RoeE2BQ9IBKVbA

Customer data, digital experiences, and personalization are a few of the hottest topics for today’s marketers and technologists. Understanding how to successfully bridge the gap between these topics is critical for business success, and the ability to properly collect and use first-party customer data is foundational for your DXP.

This webinar discusses customer data management and customer analytics as part of your DXP, the importance of first-party data and a Customer Data Platform (CDP) in your DXP, the role of data automation in your DX stack, and why a DXP is crucial for more complex projects like portals.

Jahia was included in Forrester’s recent report, “Now Tech: Digital Experience Platforms, Q2 2021,” that outlines what companies can expect from a DXP provider and how to select one based on varying factors. To access the report, go to: https://www.jahia.com/resources/analyst-report/forrester-nowtech-q22021.

Jahia recently announced a new release of the Apache Unomi-powered jExperience, the DXP that allows businesses to collect and analyze first-party customer data, segment audiences, and personalize content – all on your existing content management system (CMS). For more information, visit: https://www.jahia.com/turn-cms-into-dxp.

To register to attend the live webinar or to receive the recording, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lGYLHhC0RoeE2BQ9IBKVbA.

About Jahia Solutions Group



The provider of the world’s first, true digital experience platform, Jahia helps organizations across the world bring their improved content and most up-to-date customer data together to deliver engaging, personalized experiences for customers faster. With an unparalleled level of flexibility and connectivity, Jahia integrates into existing technology stacks and can be customized to meet specific business needs.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Switzerland, Jahia has offices in Toronto and Paris with its North American headquarters operating remotely from the Boston area. Jahia’s customer community includes hundreds of global brands and organizations, including Ben & Jerry’s, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, NASA, and General Motors. For more information, visit www.jahia.com, read our blog and follow us on LinkedIn.

All trademarks recognized.

